Rain Soaks South Padre Island

Thunderstorms dampened southernmost areas of coastal Texas on Friday, December 6.

Footage taken by Corey Lambrecht shows wet and windy conditions in South Padre Island, off Texas’s southern coast, on Friday.

“Another rainy and windy day,” he wrote on X.

A small craft advisory and a rip current statement were in effect for the area at this time, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of wind gusts up to 25 kt (29 mph) and 8-foot waves.

The chance for rain would persist through the weekend, the NWS said. Credit: Corey Lambrecht via Storyful