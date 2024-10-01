New rain warning for areas already hit by flooding

Parts of Little Paxton in Cambridgeshire remain underwater [BBC]

Areas already hit by flooding could see persistent and often heavy rain throughout much of Tuesday, forecasters warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, covering every county in the East of England until 16:00 BST.

Parts of the region, particularly in the west, were badly affected by flooding last week, with many homes and roads left submerged.

Forecasters said further showers could cause transport disruption, localised flooding and some interruption to power supplies.

About 20 flood warnings, issued by the Environment Agency also remained in place across Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire.

Those living in at-risk areas were advised to "act now" to protect homes and loved ones.

Highways bosses said continuing rain and run-off was making it "extremely challenging" to clear flooding from part of the A421 in Bedfordshire, which was closed on 22 September.

