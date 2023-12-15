Rain is on the way to the Modesto area. When will it begin? How long will it stay?

Time to pull out the rain boots and umbrellas — the latest forecast shows rainy days are on their way to the Modesto area.

The National Weather Service is predicting rain in the region starting this weekend.

The weather through Saturday is going to be mild & dry, with cold mornings & slightly above normal high temperatures. Starting Sunday, we're looking at a potential pattern change which brings back chances for light to moderate precipitation through mid-next week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eA4GIfRLGv — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 12, 2023

On Saturday, the agency’s forecast shows sunny days with mild temps.

“Starting Sunday, we’re looking at a potential pattern change which brings back chances for light to moderate precipitation through mid-next week,” the agency wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

What’s in the forecast for Modesto?

It will be mostly foggy Friday and Saturday during the mornings and evenings in Modesto, according to the weather service.

Throughout the day, the agency predicts sunny days with temperatures in the low 60s with low winds.

According to the forecast, there is a 60% chance of rain likely to begin Sunday after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be near 62 degrees.

J Street in Modesto, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023.

On Sunday night, chances of rain increase to 90% and temperatures will drop to the mid-40s.

The weather service is predicting a 90% chance of rain throughout Monday, with a high around 42 and a low near 51.

Rain will likely continue Tuesday with highs near 63 and lows near 50.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service predicts a chance of rain with highs near 59 degrees and lows near 45 degrees.

What do you want to know about life in Modesto? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@modbee.com.