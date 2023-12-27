Rain For Wednesday in California
Showers will move through the area on Wednesday afternoon.
An atmospheric river brought heavy rain to the Lower Mainland and South Coast on Christmas Day, with authorities saying flooding in low-lying areas could be possible.Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver's North Shore, saying that rain is expected to become heavier by Monday afternoon. Around 40 to 60 mm of rain is expected to fall there.The warnings for the South Coast come after an ongoing windstorm led to warnings up and down the B.C. coast, with gusts of up to
Beijing records longest cold wave in modern history as heating systems in part of China struggles
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island has reopened after being closed through the morning and early afternoon on Boxing Day.DriveBC first tweeted about the closure at 6:15 p.m. Monday, saying that there were rocks on the road for a 10-kilometre stretch between Cathedral Grove Provincial Park and Koen Road. It said Monday evening that debris flow and falling rocks had necessitated the closure.The highway reopened a little over 20 hours later, just after 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to DriveBC.The clos
A round of high winds and heavy rains will continue for parts of B.C. throughout the overnight hours of Christmas evening into the early hours on Boxing Day. Another system will arrive by the middle of the week
They were once thought to be extinct but were rediscovered in 2001.
Highways 11 and 17 likely to be significantly impacted by hours of freezing rain between Monday night and Wednesday.
Christmas evening will set up ample fog in the Golden Horseshoe region, continuing throughout the overnight hours into Tuesday.
Freezing rain will make for dangerous driving along Highways 11 and 17 across northern Ontario through Wednesday
Rescue crews are urgently searching for a four-year-old girl who slid into a fast-moving river in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-Saint Jean region on Friday.
Weather Network's Shannon Fernando explains how an abundance of atmospheric moisture and a strong upper-level jet will bring stormy weather Christmas night and through Boxing Day. Strong wind gusts can lead to power outages and therefore, caution must be taken.
While America buys over 25 million Christmas trees annually, there are some that don't get strung up with tinsel. Here's what happens to them.
Zoo Atlanta just welcomed the cutest Christmas miracle: a baby rhino.
First responders saved a Florida family's Christmas after their car crashed and rolled over Monday.
The closure of a zoo in Aylesford, N.S., is a big loss to the community and a sad day, say some Nova Scotians.The Oaklawn Farm Zoo made the announcement Tuesday morning on Facebook. The owners said they are retiring and have arranged new homes for the animals.Coun. Tim Harding, who represents the Aylesford area on municipal council, said the closure is a major loss for the community. He said the parking lot was jam-packed during the spring, summer and fall months. Harding said the zoo not only b
Meteorological phenomena could be behind the parting of the Red Sea, which allowed Moses to help the Israelites escape the Egyptians, a study suggests.
At least two people were dead and more than 120,000 customers in Queensland were without power after severe storms tore through eastern Australia on Monday, officials and authorities said.
An amateur wildlife photographer captured a “score one for the home team” when an alligator was spotted consuming a large Burmese Python in the Everglades.The footage, posted on Facebook, showcases the predator-prey interaction between the gator and the comparably sized snake.“What a thrill to come across an alligator eating a large invasive Burmese Python in Shark Valley as I was out riding my bike. As an amateur wildlife photographer, I knew immediately I was seeing something very special,” Joslyn told Storyful, recounting the captivating moment.“I thought both might be dead until the gator opened an eye to look at me! Phew! Score one for the home team!,” she added. Credit: Alison Joslyn via Storyful
Glaciologists are discovering new ways surface meltwater alters the internal structure of ice sheets, and raising an alarm that sea level rise could be much more abrupt than current models forecast.
VANCOUVER — Power restoration work is underway in British Columbia on Tuesday after heavy rains and strong winds in parts of the province left thousands of households without power. BC Hydro said in a statement that at its peak at around 2 a.m., the Christmas windstorm caused outages for some 28,000 customers on Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, the Lower Mainland and the Gulf Islands. But by 2 p.m., the utility's online outage map showed that number had gone down to 4,691 customers who were
Up to half of garden birds die of cold and hunger in winter. Here’s how to help them survive.