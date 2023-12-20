It’s rain and wind in Fresno and Central Valley, but what about on Christmas Day?

The Central San Joaquin Valley saw southeast 10 mph winds. with gusts to 15 mph and a tenth of an inch of rainfall Tuesday afternoon, but rain will increase overnight and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Hanford forecast.

The good news there’s a strong likelihood of pleasant, sunny weather for Christmas Day.

Meteorologist Jim Bagnall said the storm front is driven by a large low pressure front off Northern California that is driving moisture onto land. The front is moving south, and will swing inland over Southern California by Thursday.

“Until it gets past us, we’re in this weather system,” said Bagnall, who added that the front will likely drop a total of an inch of rain by Thursday. There is also the possibility of occasional thunderstorms.

Overnight, rainfall will increase, with the possibility of a thunderstorm early Wednesday, then the forecast calls for more rain, mainly before 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m.

The low Tuesday night is expected to be 53, with Wednesday’s high of 66., with winds from the east at 5 to 10 m.p.h with gusts as high as 15 mph.

In the Sierra Nevada, the good news for skiers is that the front will probably drop a significant amount of snow above 7,000 feet.