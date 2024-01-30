Rain Wind and Snow Coming Back To California
Tuesday will be another dry and mild day. Rain and wind return Wednesday evening.
Four days after a truck spilled an oily substance over about 40 kilometres of central Alberta highway, the stretch of road coated by the industrial muck remains impassable.As of Monday morning, Highway 20 between Township Road 470 and Highway 39 southwest of Edmonton remains closed and is expected to remain so for days.Highway 39 at the spill site is only open to one lane of alternating traffic as crews continue to vacuum an oily substance off the asphalt. There is no timeline for when cleanup o
Parts of the East Coast will need to prepare for a snowy, windy Monday as a storm will clip the region, likely to disrupt travel and lead to cancellations
A bout of snow will hit the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area on Sunday, with a very sharp cutoff developing over the region
The killer whales "assaulted" the adult gray whale for nearly an hour in rarely documented behavior.
Heavy rain will persist into the first half of the week as a stubborn atmospheric river lingers over British Columbia
Drone footage shot off the coast of Southern California may have enabled the first ever sighting of a newborn great white shark in the wild.
A YouTuber may have captured the first pictures of the early hours of a baby great white shark's life.
British Columbia faces an escalating threat of avalanches and flooding this week due to excessive rainfall and snowmelt, putting residents and communities at risk.
The hunting dog was chasing down pigs through woods before disappearing off the edge of the quarry, Georgia officials said.
This special hunt will be different from normal Mississippi alligator hunts.
An atmospheric river is driving temperatures into the teens, melting alpine snow and bringing over 100mm of rain over a few days. Flood watches are in place for the Pacific coast
Massive snowfall is heading to Atlantic Canada, with some regions expecting up to a whopping 30 cm of snow! This impending snowstorm threatens to create travel nightmares and blizzard-like conditions. The Weather Network meteorologist Rhythm Reet breaks down the timing and potential impacts.
(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s demand for gas is driving $223 billion in new investment to produce the fuel globally during the next decade, according to a new study that casts a spotlight on the region’s broad carbon footprint even as it tries to rein in emissions. Most Read from BloombergTraders Line Up for ‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Emerging Markets BetEvergrande Set for Liquidation as China Property Crisis Drags OnTrump Cash Stockpile at Risk From $450 Million Dual VerdictsBlackstone Is Building a $25
Alligators have been in brumation for weeks. They are beginning to emerge from the mud now that temperatures are rising and they’re hungry
Russian emergency crews worked to contain a large fire burning at a plastics plant in the town Aramil on Monday, January 29.Footage released by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations shows the fire at the site, which is near to the Aramil Aviation Repair Plant southeast of Yekaterinburg.The ministry said the factory produced polyethylene pipes.At least 11 firefighting units responded to the blaze. No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was not reported. Credit: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations via Storyful
There are more microbes in the human body, than there are people on earth.The tiny organisms help digest food, neutralize toxins and can even help control greenhouse gas emissions. While they make life possible, some scientists say microbes are missing from climate models and solutions — and that needs to change.Microbes, also known as microorganisms, refer to anything living we cannot see without a microscope, including viruses, bacteria and fungi. "They support all life on Earth," said Lisa St
Russia's energy ministry has proposed restricting flights over Russian energy facilities, the Vedomosti daily reported on Monday, after a spate of Ukraine-linked attacks this month on oil infrastructure. The newspaper said that under the plan, only aircraft deployed to protect energy facilities, and planes of top Russian officials or of visiting foreign officials would be allowed to fly with special permission in the designated zones. Russia's energy ministry did not immediately comment on the report.
Staff at Highland Wildlife Park urged the public not to approach the monkey.
A group of researchers want to take a look back at the 2010 tornadoes in Essex County that caused power outages and created an estimated $100 million in damage.The Northern Tornadoes Project, based at Western University, is looking to speak with anyone who has photos, videos or information about the tornadoes that hit from Amherstburg to Kingsville.The researchers are not looking for more details on the Leamington twister, which was well-documented, but will be studying it as part of this proces
With fire still burning in Northern B.C., the Peace River Regional District has begun development of community wildfire resilience plans for their four electoral areas, mapping wildfire risk and identifying high flammability areas. The plans also tie into the new Emergency Disaster and Management Act. The plans are a mandatory requirement for further FireSmart funding from the Union of BC Municipalities, and Diamond Head Consulting has been contracted by the PRRD to help develop the plans with t