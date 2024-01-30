Rain Wind and Snow Coming Back To California

CBC

There are more microbes in the human body, than there are people on earth.The tiny organisms help digest food, neutralize toxins and can even help control greenhouse gas emissions. While they make life possible, some scientists say microbes are missing from climate models and solutions — and that needs to change.Microbes, also known as microorganisms, refer to anything living we cannot see without a microscope, including viruses, bacteria and fungi. "They support all life on Earth," said Lisa St