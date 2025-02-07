Rainbow Appears Over San Francisco Airport

A rainbow appeared over the San Francisco International Airport on the morning of Friday, February 7.

A timelapse video showing the rainbow appearing and disappearing over the course of an hour was taken by the National Weather Service, Oakland Center Weather Service Unit (NWS CWSU Oakland) and posted on X.

Parts of the San Francisco Bay Area were under a flood advisory on Friday, but the NWS said that the rainshowers were expected to “diminish through the rest of the day.” Credit: NWS CWSU Oakland via Storyful