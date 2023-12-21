Rainbow clouds spotted in the East for first time since 2016

Rainbow-coloured clouds have been spotted across the East of England for the first time in seven years, a meteorologist said.

BBC Look East weather presenter Dan Holley said the nacreous clouds were rarely seen in the UK because of the exceptional conditions needed.

They generally form higher than 20km (12 miles) above ground, far above more common clouds.

They tend to be most visible around sunrise and sunset, Mr Holley added.

The clouds, sometimes referred to as "mother-of-pearl" because of their colours, have been captured on camera across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Hertfordshire.

Mr Holley said: "They are rarely seen this far south and are usually over polar regions where the air temperature in the stratosphere can get close to or below -80C (-112F).

"Occasionally this cold air at high altitudes can shift a little bit further south over the UK and if conditions are favourable, then this can encourage a display of nacreous clouds."

He added: "The last time nacreous clouds were seen this widely appears to have been in February 2016."

The clouds have been spotted elsewhere in the UK, including in Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Durham, Lincoln and Wolverhampton.

