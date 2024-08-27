Rainbow Lightning Captured over Minnesota Twins Game in Viral Photo amid Extreme U.S. Weather

The rare meteorological event occurred at Target Field on Monday, Aug. 26 as the Twins played the Atlanta Braves

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins A view of at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 26th, 2024

A rare photo of rainbow lightning has gone viral amid heat alerts across the U.S.

The image was captured on Monday, Aug. 26, by the Minnesota Twins during their game against the Atlanta Braves at Target Field in Minneapolis.

“Baseball skies,” the Twins’ caption read on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the photo, a large rainbow can be seen arching over the stadium as lightning strikes in the background, with the sky highlighting colors of purple and red.

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports A general view of Target Field during a weather delay between the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins

According to AP News, Minnesota’s Monday night game — which saw them lose 6-10 to the Braves — was stopped by powerful thunderstorms.

The outlet reported that severe weather warning sirens rang inside the stadium during the middle of the first innings.

Heavy rain began to fall after the Braves hit some more runs, which resulted in people covering themselves in napkins and wrappers, added the AP.

According to BBC meteorologist Dan Holley, rainbow lightning occurs when a thunderstorm takes place while the sun is still shining and "the sunlight gets refracted and reflected by water droplets."

"The viewer would need to be located between the thunderstorm and the sun, with their back to the sun," he told BBC News in 2021.

The U.S. has recently experienced multiple extreme weather conditions.

According to USA Today, New England was recently beaten with heavy rain and hail, while Alaska suffered devastation following the landslide that occurred on Sunday, Aug 25.

Over 40 million people are also currently under heat alerts in the midwest, with more than 60 schools in Philadelphia being closed early due to a lack of cooling, reported Good Morning America,

“We do not have air in our cafeteria and in our auditorium,” a school staff member told the show.

Public schools in Chicago have now canceled outdoor events to protect their students from the extreme heat, GMA added.

