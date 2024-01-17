Rainbows for All Children Program helping children through grief

From January 17 to February 28, Family and Community Support Services Taber will be hosting a ‘Rainbows for All Children’ program on Wednesdays from 4-4:45 p.m. at the Taber FCSS Building.

“Rainbows for All Children is a program that helps children who are grieving the loss of a parent or guardian due to death, divorce, deployment, or trauma,” said Michael Fedunec, Counselling Services Supervisor at Family and Community Support Services. “The Rainbows program can help children to engage with their own individual journey to identify, name, understand, manage, express and share their feelings, provide a safe setting to tell and retell feelings and thoughts with trained listeners, support to come to terms with loss and to integrate and adapt to loss in their lives, allow them to have a shared experience and identification with others’ feelings…’I’m not the only one’, acknowledge the grief…’It’s okay to be sad’, support the rebuilding of self-esteem, trust, confidence and resilience, and it provides a model of coping and support for the future life of a child.”

Rainbows for All Children, Fedunec says, was founded in 1983 by Suzy Yehl Marta, and began in three sites in the Chicago area. Fedunec says that the first Canadian sites were trained and designated in 1987 and in 1994, Rainbows for All Children Canada Inc. was incorporated and granted charitable status in Canada. Fedunec says that a Canadian National Office was established in Barrie, Ontario and the Governing Board made the expansion of the program to more grieving children and families.

“Many, years ago, support groups were created for adults grieving the death of their spouse,” said Fedunec. “Then divorce support groups were added for adults…truth be told, many adults fail to adequately deal with grief in a healthy way and often assume that because their children are ‘just kids’ and their grief is not as complicated, that they will somehow get over it on their own. Unfortunately adults fail to recognize the significant impact that loss can have on a child and that they do not have the ability to cope with such challenging, overwhelming emotions. Rainbows helps children find a voice for their loss and to see that they are not alone in their grief. When children learn to journey through grief (regardless of the cause) in a healthy way, they grow up to be adults who are better equipped to manage their own grief as well as teach their children how it should be done.”

Today, Fedunec says, Rainbows has grown into an international not-for-profit organization and over three million children and youth have been helped in 18 countries around the world. Fedunec says this growth is due, in large part, to the hard work of thousands of volunteers supporting grieving children and to the positive evaluation and validation of the participants.

Fedunec says that this particular session of Rainbows will be for all children ages six to eight years of age who are experiencing grief due to the loss of a parent/guardian due to death, divorce, deployment, or trauma. In addition to this group, Fedunec says that FCSS runs Rainbow groups throughout several of their communities with some of their groups being offered in public schools, FCSS facilities, and that information can be found on the FCSS website.

“The structure of the weekly meetings will consist of 3-5 participants, in the same age group, and a trained adult facilitator will guide the discussions as a loving listener,” said Fedunec. “Participants will be engaged in the use of journals, activities, games, and stories that are designed to help them express their feelings and move through grief. Each week the materials and activities will address the topics of Self, Family, Belonging, Fears, Blame, Trust, Forgiveness, Stepfamilies, Feelings, Changes, Transitions, Coping, Reaching Out, and Acceptance.”

Fedunec says to register for the program, people can go to https://fcss.ca/ events/photo/?tribe-bar-search=rainbows or people can call Tanie Reid-Walker at 587-370-0215. Due to the limited number of spaces available, Fedunec encourages people to register as soon as possible. Fedunec says if people want more information about the Rainbows program in general, they can visit www. Rainbows.ca or contact him at Michael.Fedunec@fcss.ca, as he is the Regional Director for Rainbows Canada.

“We are excited being able to offer this program to the communities that we service,” said Fedunec. “A hundred years ago, death was dealt with in a different manner. People died at home, bodies were prepared for burial by the family members, wakes were held in the parlour of the family home. Family members were available to assist in picking up the pieces after loss occurred. Grief and its accompanying emotions could not be avoided. Birth and death were accepted as a part of life, the life cycle. Today we tend to administrate or anesthetize grief…keeping the pain of loss at arm’s length. Yet, death, coupled with the increase of divorce and other life altering events in families, still creates the need for emotional support of people, young and old alike, who are grieving the loss. Over 100,000 Canadian children are affected each year by divorce, separation or death in their families. Often confused and angry, these young people reveal their pain by acting out in inappropriate behaviour or withdrawing in unhealthy ways. Rainbows offers a pro-active solution to this dilemma.”

Heather Cameron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times