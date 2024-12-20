Rainey Qualley Shares the Unique Name She Chose for Her Baby: 'All the Love in the Whole Wide World'

The actress and singer announced on Wednesday, Dec. 18 that she had welcomed her little one with partner Anthony Wilson

Rainey Qualley is sharing some new details about her little one.

After announcing on Wednesday, Dec. 18 that she'd welcomed her first baby, the singer and actress, who releases music under the name Rainsford, has shared the sweet name she chose for her newborn. Qualley posted a carousel of new maternity photos on her Instagram, posing in a denim jacket that was open to show her pregnant stomach.

"On my due date, waiting for baby Blue 🩵 Bluebell Coyote Wilson," Qualley wrote in her caption. "6lbs 3oz 20 inches long all the love in the whole wide world."

Earlier this week, Qualley shared that she'd welcomed her first baby with her partner Anthony Wilson on her Instagram, where she posted the first photos of her newborn.

The new mom could be seen breastfeeding her baby and cuddling them as she sat in a chair. Qualley also included a few photos about the newborn, who was nestled in a onesie in one snap.

"12/10/24 at 2:21am ✨ one week in the world," Qualley wrote in her caption.

Stefanie Keenan/FilmMagic Rainey Qualley in 2023

Qualley, who is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and sister of actress Margaret Qualley, announced that she was expecting her first baby in September. The singer shared a photo of herself in front of the Tower of Pisa in Italy on Instagram wearing a white tank-top romper that accentuated her bump.

"This is how babies are made. 😎," Qualley cheekily wrote in her caption.



