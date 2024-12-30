Rainfall warning, fog advisory in effect for Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County

A fog advisory is in effect for Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County with fog expected to linger into Monday morning. (Kate Bueckert/CBC - image credit)

A rainfall warning and fog advisory have been issued for much of southern Ontario, including Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County.

Rain was expected to continue Sunday evening and overnight. Total rainfall amounts could end in the range of 20 to 35 mm, the advisory said.

"The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," the rainfall warning said, adding low-lying areas may see some flooding. This is similar to an advisory issued by the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) on Friday.

The GRCA said "higher flows in local waterways will increase the risk in low-lying areas typically prone to flooding."

With rain and snow melting, the banks of rivers and waterways could be slippery and the GRCA warned people should use "extreme caution" near water.

"Light showers may linger into Monday," the Environment Canada rainfall warning issued on Sunday said.

People driving Sunday night or early Monday morning should also expect fog, Environment Canada noted.

"Patchy dense fog will persist tonight," the fog advisory issued on Sunday said. "Fog is expected to dissipate Monday morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero."

The Environment Canada forecast to start the week: