Rainfall warnings issued around Golden Horseshoe as storms brew

Rainfall warnings are in effect throughout parts of the Golden Horseshoe on Thursday evening as classic pop-up thunderstorms brew in the steamy summertime air.

Not everyone will see the rain this afternoon, but communities that do encounter one of these storms will endure torrential downpours until the storm fizzles out or moves on.

Look out for reduced visibility, ponding on roadways, and the risk for localized flooding in vulnerable areas as these thunderstorms drench the region.

Ontario precip forecast Thursday afternoon

These hit-or-miss storms will drench portions of the region through the evening commute. Prepare for slowdowns and possible detours if localized flooding occurs.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a rainfall warning for the southern half of the Golden Horseshoe on Thursday afternoon in anticipation of these heavy storms bubbling over the region.

The warning includes the City of Hamilton, Simcoe, St. Catharines, and the northern Niagara region. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” ECCC said in its warning.

Remember, never attempt to drive across a flooded roadway. It's impossible to tell how deep the water is until it's too late, and it only takes a little bit of moving water to lift a vehicle and carry it away.

Forecasters expect the storm activity to simmer down as we draw closer to sunset this evening.

