Rainforest could be restored over 50 years

BBC
·1 min read

There are "exciting" plans to restore an ancient rainforest in Cornwall over the next half century.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust said there are only small patches remaining from a much larger rainforest at West Muchlarnick Farm near Looe.

It wants to restore "one of the most biodiverse ecosystems back to Cornwall" having been gifted the 150 acres (61 hectares) in 2002.

The trust is launching a £50,000 appeal to kickstart the 50-year project.

Callum Deveney, director of nature recovery at the trust, said: "Our plan is to plant more native trees to connect these pockets, allowing for the natural regeneration of this lost ecosystem."

The trust called it an "exciting chance to restore this important habitat to a site in Cornwall".

The project would extend rainforest cover on the farm from about 8.4% to an estimated 87.2%.

Rainforests have a "huge potential to store carbon in the trees", so can contribute to the fight against climate change, the trust said.

