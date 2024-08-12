‘Rainmaker’ Series at USA Network Casts John Slattery

John Slattery has been cast in a lead role of “The Rainmaker” series at USA Network.

The show was originally picked up at the cabler back in June and is based on the iconic John Grisham novel of the same name. Slattery will portray Leo F. Drummond. The character is described as “a legendary lion of the courtroom and senior partner at Tinley Britt, the powerful firm that Rudy Baylor is up against.”

The official logline for the series states, “Fresh out of law school, Rudy Baylor goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend. Rudy, along with his boss and her disheveled paralegal, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son.”

The role of Rudy Baylor has yet to be cast.

