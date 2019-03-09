No play on day 2 of New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — For the second day in a row rain has washed out all play in the second cricket test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve.

The first day was lost to heavy rain and the second on Saturday mostly to the effects of that rain, compounded by showers overnight and during the morning.

The outfield at the Basin Reserve was saturated and although ground staff worked strenuously to prepare the ground for play, passing light rain frustrated their efforts.

Players took to the field for warmups as the umpires inspected the ground near the scheduled tea break, raising hopes that some play would be possible Saturday. But the playing surface remained wet and slippery in some areas and umpires finally abandoned play for the day just after 4:30 p.m.

The irony was that when the decision was made the sun was shining for the first time in the match.

Extended hours will be used on each of the three remaining days, when the weather is forecast to improve.

New Zealand leads the three-match series 1-0.

____

