The raise awarded to Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan is “obscene” | Opinion

Shared concern

“CA Senate GOP urge Newsom to act fast on $68 billion deficit,” (sacbee.com, Dec. 18)

As a longtime California resident, it’s not just Senate Republicans calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to address the $68 billion budget deficit, it’s all of us! It’s crucial to stress the need for the thoughtful and responsible allocation of resources.

While recognizing the urgency of swift action, citizens must advocate for a careful examination of budgetary decisions. Instead of opting for a broad spending freeze, the legislature should take a nuanced approach by reevaluating funding for trivial and frivolous projects like the $1.2B Capitol Annex Project. While the state is in deficit, the Legislature can easily continue to use their already built Swing Space.

Redirecting resources from potentially less essential initiatives can protect crucial social safety nets currently facing significant cutbacks and/or freezes. This strategic reallocation not only tackles immediate fiscal concerns, it also highlights our dedication to prioritizing the well-being of fellow Californians — not just our public servants.

Karen Jacques

Sacramento

Food safety

“California lawmakers pass ban on toxic food chemicals,” (sacbee.com, Sept. 12)

We assume our grocery aisles are stacked with foods safe to eat, but some might actually contain harmful chemicals, as revealed by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. Assembly Bill 418, passed on October 7, brought to light Food and Drug Administration-approved additives — including brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben and red dye No. 3 — that are linked to Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder and cancer.

This raises questions about the FDA’s approval process for food additives. Red dye No. 3 was banned in cosmetics in 1990, but is still used in food. AB 418 underscores the FDA’s responsibility to ensure safe food standards while California utilizes its influential role in catalyzing broader regulatory shifts.

Matthew McDonald

Elk Grove

Opinion

Obscene raise

“Sacramento city manager, whose pay was highest in state last year, gets new raise,” (sacbee.com, Dec. 14)

The raise awarded to Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan is obscene, especially given that his base salary before this raise was already obscene. Clearly, he knows how to work the system by demanding vacation time that he will cash out before year’s end.

Bridget Whitted

Folsom

Shameful behavior

“Sacramento city manager, whose pay was highest in state last year, gets new raise,” (sacbee.com, Dec. 14)

The Sacramento City Council’s “special meeting” immediately following a four-hour regular meeting, in which it approved pay raises for city officials, smacks of the lack of transparency and outright arrogance that has caused so many citizens to lose trust in government. Shame on the council for even trying to do something this shady.

What happens next? It is time for citizens to send a clear message that this behavior is totally unacceptable. This needs to be fully investigated by an independent body. While the citizens of Sacramento are struggling to make ends meet, city council members meet privately to give themselves pay raises. Talk about shameful!

In the meantime, remember that “democracy dies in darkness.” Support your local independent press bringing these issues to light.

Charles Robuck

Newscastle

Usage in the interim

“Sacramento center’s zero emissions effort needs $140 million,” (sacbee.com, Dec. 12)

While waiting for $140 million to suddenly appear, the city should take note of the fact that this former home of the California Youth Authority’s storied Northern Reception Center and Clinic is a totally excellent site for a temporary safe-ground camping and tiny home parking lot, with public transportation nearby.

Thousands of youth wards were housed, fed, educated and rehabilitated on that ground. And it will be years before any research park dreams come true.

Paul G Mattiuzzi

Sacramento

Protect Molok Luyuk

“Yolo County tribe pushes Biden to protect CA ‘Molok Luyuk’,” (sacbee.com, April 30)

Molok Luyuk, at the border of Colusa and Lake counties, contains rich cultural heritage, diverse wildlife, rare plants and recreational activities. This week, representatives from the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service came to Woodland to hear from community members. I was one of over 75 people who urged them to protect these public lands by adding them to the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument. We heard support from Tribal leaders, elected officials, scientists, recreationists and young people.

I love our winding roads and rolling hills. But as the director of a conservation organization, I know that these hills are more than that — they hold over 30 species of rare plants, thousands of years of history and cultural significance to the Patwin, Pomo, Wappo and Miwok people, as well as rare and valuable educational and recreational opportunities.

I am grateful to BLM and USFS for coming to listen to our community. I urge President Joe Biden to expand the monument to permanently protect Molok Luyuk.

Sandra Schubert

Woodland

Concern for crabs

“CA Dungeness crab fishing season delayed in some areas,” (sacbee.com, Oct. 28)

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has delayed the start of commercial crab season out of concern for whales and turtles getting entangled in trapping gear. But in extending our compassion to other living beings, we should eliminate the start of crab season out of concern for crabs. These fascinating aquatic animals endure tremendous suffering when exploited for food.

Crabs are intelligent and complex. They learn from their mistakes and retain information. They work together to gather food for their families, and they will even help their neighbors fight off intruders.

Crabs also feel physical pain. Heartless cruelty is allowing other animals to suffer. Every crab is a “me,” not meat.

Scott Miller

The PETA Foundation