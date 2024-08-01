Raise the Banners! ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Is Coming

The Targaryen Dynasty will continue to reign on HBO, with more House of the Dragon coming our way for at least another season. Here's what we already know about House of the Dragon season 3.

Season 1 of the Game of Thrones prequel introduced us to the Targaryen civil war of succession by framing it as a friendship breakup. By the time Arya and Sansa Stark read about the Blacks and Greens, they know that Alicent Hightower, mother of the usurper Aegon II Targaryen, and Rhaenerya Targaryen, whose father King Viserys wished her to break the proverbial glass ceiling and sit on the Iron Throne, were rivals. But once upon a time, they were loving, caring childhood friends.

It makes the story of their families and allies tear each other apart over greed and miscommunication, which would be named the "Dance of the Dragons," all the more devastating. At the end of season 1, the war had just begun in earnest. With season 2 about to conclude, here's what we know about what could come next.

So is House of the Dragon coming back for season 3?

Yes yes yes!!! House of the Dragon was already renewed for season 3, just days before season 2's arrival on our TV screens. Team Black and Team Green will continue to duke it out.

What would season 3 be about?

That depends on how season 2 ends, so we'll have to wait until this weekend to see. The series is based on a few chapters of House Targaryen lore in the fictional "history book" Fire & Ice—specifically the ones that cover the "Dance of the Dragons" civil war. That conflict lasted for three years... which is wild considering that the first season of House of the Dragon took place over a decade thanks to some well-placed time jumps.

Honestly, it's hard to say who will be in season 3, because characters die very quickly on this show. But it seems that the war is going to keep raging because it's basically barely begun. Since I've read parts of Fire & Ice and know what's coming, I actually don't even want to tell you which characters it's safe to get attached so. Not many make it out alive. I'll leave it at that.



When would House of the Dragon season 3 come out?

There were two years between season 1 and season 2. As a lover of television, that's not ideal. They couldn't even blame the delay on last year's SAG-AFTRA strike, because actors in the UK are in a different union. I'm not hopeful, but fingers crossed that season 3 will be released in 2025, not 2026. With the exception of Game of Thrones season 8, which came out two years after season 7, the original series came out promptly every Spring/Summer for six years. Let's aim to get back to that, pretty please!!

