RAISING AWARENESS: Saint Francis victim's family fights against gun violence

CBC

An RCMP officer was sent to hospital after his vehicle was repeatedly rammed by another vehicle in northwestern Saskatchewan on Thursday, police say.The officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Highway 40 near Neilburg, about 215 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, on Thursday, police said in a Friday news release.The suspect vehicle stopped in the middle of the highway. The driver then reversed, hitting the front of the RCMP vehicle.The driver then drove forward, turned around, and rammed