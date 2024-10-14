Labour’s tax on jobs ‘will scare away business’

Charles Hymas
·5 min read
Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves
Business leaders have warned Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves that an NI hike on employers would hinder growth - Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu

A Labour raid on employers’ National Insurance (NI) contributions would threaten jobs and damage investment in the UK, business leaders have warned.

They intervened after a senior Cabinet minister gave the strongest hint yet that the Government could increase employers’ NI contributions in the Budget on Oct 30.

Jonathan Reynolds, the Business Secretary, insisted Labour’s manifesto commitment not to raise NI did not include employers’ contributions but referred only to “taxes on working people”.

But senior Conservatives including Robert Jenrick, the Tory leadership contender, branded the move a “tax on jobs” and said it was a clear breach of Labour’s pre-election promises.

City figures such as the chief executive of Lloyds Bank, Britain’s biggest lender, said NI would be one of the “worst taxes” to increase because it would be a “handbrake” on investment and hammer businesses by making it more expensive to hire staff.

The row came ahead of Sir Keir Starmer’s showcase investment summit at the Guildhall on Monday, where he will make his “pitch for Britain” by pledging to rip up red tape that “needlessly holds back investment”.

Hundreds of international business leaders and investors are expected to attend the conference before an exclusive reception at St Paul’s Cathedral, attended by the King.

Last week, Sir Keir refused to rule out a hike in NI employer contributions when challenged by Rishi Sunak in the Commons.

Levying NI on employer pension contributions at a flat 13.8 per cent rate would raise up to £18 billion a year by the end of the decade, according to recent research by the Resolution Foundation think tank.

Experts calculate that taxing employer pension contributions could cost high-earners £1,800 a year. Employers pay NI of up to 13.8 per cent on employee earnings, but salary paid into a pension is tax-free.

It comes after Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, softened a planned crackdown on non-doms amid warnings that the move would cause wealthy individuals to leave the country.

Meanwhile, other measures she expected to fill a black hole of £22 billion, such as raising capital gains tax to as high as 39 per cent and closing a private equity tax loophole, are also expected to raise less than predicted – fuelling fears that she will turn to taxes on working people.

Business leaders warned that an NI hike on employers would hinder growth – one of Sir Keir’s top priorities.

Charlie Nunn, the Lloyds Bank chief executive, said: “Anything that helps people continue to invest and take appropriate risk, we think, is really important. Anything that does the opposite would be a handbrake.

“Pensions, and contributions to pensions, are critical. We see about 40 per cent of people in the UK have a pension which won’t give them even a basic living allowance when they retire. So we need to increase enrolment and investments in pensions.”

Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of UK Hospitality, said: “This is a tax on jobs. An increase in NICs makes it harder to employ people and to take a risk on recruitment and expansion, because the costs of it will be so much higher.”

Lord Spencer, the billionaire investor and a Tory donor, accused Labour of breaking its promise not to tax working people.

“It’s a breach of the principle of their commitment not to change income tax rates,” he said. “They said they weren’t going to change National Insurance and they’re now redefining it and saying they weren’t referring to corporate National Insurance.”

Lord Clarke, the former chancellor, said both Labour and the Tories had been “irresponsible” at the election to promise “not to put up any of the normal sources of tax revenue”.

“By ruling out raising any of the basic taxes that are normal and fair ways of raising tax, they are now having to look at some of these unattractive alternatives,” he told The Telegraph. “Raising National Insurance will have an adverse effect on employers creating jobs and affect the financial position of companies.”

Mr Jenrick, a former exchequer secretary to the Treasury, said: “This is the strongest indication yet that Labour will break another manifesto pledge. All tax is ultimately paid by working people.

“The prospect of this tax on jobs is already scaring away investors, and leaves Starmer’s investment summit in disarray. Labour’s high tax and spend agenda will drive our economy into the ground.”

Mel Stride said Labour had 'boxed itself in'
Mel Stride said Labour had ‘boxed itself in’ - Leon Neal/Getty

Mel Stride, the shadow work and pensions secretary, said it would be an “absurdity” for Labour to argue that raising employers’ NI contributions was not a breach of its manifesto commitments.

Labour’s manifesto said: “We will ensure taxes on working people are kept as low as possible. Labour will not increase taxes on working people, which is why we will not increase National Insurance, the basic, higher, or additional rates of income tax or VAT.”

It came as figures showed that hiring has fallen to the lowest level since the pandemic as bosses fear the prospect of tax raids by Ms Reeves.

The share of companies trying to recruit new workers has dropped to 56 per cent, according to the British Chambers of Commerce – the smallest share since the second quarter of 2021, when the country was still in the grip of Covid restrictions.

Separately, more than 500 entrepreneurs signed a letter warning Ms Reeves against any increases in capital gains tax, which is levied on the sale of shares by business owners.

The letter, coordinated by the Entrepreneurs’ Network, warned that a CGT raid would “jeopardise the success of our country’s start-up ecosystem by enormously weakening the incentive individuals have to build businesses”.

On Sunday, the Business Secretary confirmed publicly that the Dubai-based owner of P&O ferries would go ahead with its £1 billion port investment, after threatening to reconsider when Louise Haigh, the Transport Secretary, called it a “rogue operator”.

The row threatened to Monday’s investment summit, with Downing Street intervening at the weekend to secure the firm’s attendance as Sir Keir distanced himself from her comments.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris the R-Word at Dinner with Billionaire Donors: Report

    The former president reportedly lashed out about donors not appreciating him at the dinner, according to 'The New York Times'

  • Michael Moore Dares Joe Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ in Last Days as Prez

    Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha

  • ‘Nitpicking Everything’: JD Vance Fumes as ABC News Host Calls Out Bogus Claims About Colorado City

    JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly

  • Trump Goes 0 for 2 with Back-to-Back Teleprompter Claims

    Donald Trump, while giving a speech Friday in Colorado during which he used teleprompters, falsely claimed that he doesn’t use them.Not only that, but the chronically truth-averse candidate repeated a debunked assertion on the same topic: that Vice President Kamala Harris used a teleprompter during her Univision town hall the day prior.“Did you see where she did a town hall yesterday and she used a teleprompter? I never saw a town—you don’t use teleprompters. We don’t use teleprompters, period,

  • Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents

    Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”

  • Trump appeared to be heckled at his California rally. Hear how he responded

    Politico White House reporter Daniel Lippman joins CNN’s Victor Blackwell to discuss why he believes former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has gotten darker after Trump suggested violence while addressing what appeared to be a heckler during his California rally.

  • Trump hears at a Latino campaign event from someone who lived in the US illegally

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.

  • Trump campaign swipes at Harris following medical report release

    Former President Trump’s campaign swiped at his opponent, Vice President Harris, and her campaign following the release of her medical report, alleging she has a “much lighter” campaign schedule. Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign’s communications director, claimed in a Saturday statement that the GOP nominee “voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as…

  • ‘They stole our dream’: Couple’s retirement plans scuttled after thieves stole their vacant Massachusetts property and sold it for half its worth

    A South Carolina couple’s dream of retiring near Boston was stolen after their property was fraudulently sold by imposters.

  • Opinion - The 4 reasons Harris is losing

    I have spoken with three Democratic operatives behind the scenes who all believe the race is slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • What former Secret Service agent thinks about Trump’s request for military assets

    CNN law enforcement analyst and former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow&nbsp;discusses&nbsp;former President Donald Trump’s ramped up requests for security,&nbsp;including transport by military aircraft and additional security measures on the ground at the former president’s campaign stops.

  • Meghan McCain on Harris invoking her father: ‘Democrats want to reinvent history’

    Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), pushed back against Vice President Harris’s mention of her father at a rally earlier this week, claiming Democrats are trying to “reinvent history.” “Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending…

  • Ukraine’s Rocky Past With Poland Is Haunting Zelenskiy

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was left seething after a meeting last month with Poland’s top diplomat, who made a show of putting the brakes on Ukraine’s ambitions for fast-track accession to the European Union. Most Read from BloombergDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Return

  • Trade minister says she is 'disappointed' by report of caucus revolt to oust Trudeau

    OTTAWA — A growing number of Liberal MPs are banding together to convince Prime Minister Justin Trudeau it's time to step down, although he appears to retain support from his cabinet.

  • Meghan McCain Ready To Spill 'Tea' On Dad's Real Opinion Of Harris

    In a Friday social media post, John McCain's daughter accused Democrats of trying to "bastardize" the late senator's legacy for political gain.

  • Iran engages in urgent diplomacy as it braces for Israel’s response to missile attacks

    Iran’s government is extremely nervous and has been engaging in urgent diplomatic efforts with countries in the Middle East to gauge whether they can reduce the scale of Israel’s response to its missile attack earlier this month and – if that fails – help protect Tehran, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

  • Fines headed up drivers, builders who snarl Toronto traffic

    Drivers blocking live lanes of traffic and builders taking up space in roadways will face increased fines after city council greenlit new measures to fight gridlock on Toronto's streets.The changes are part of the latest version of the city's congestion management plan. Councillors approved the suite of measures this week, including new steps to speed up construction on major streets, better coordination of road closures and increased enforcement against drivers who violate the rules. Deputy May

  • Why Did ‘The Apprentice’ Bomb? Maybe Because the Most Chilling Thing About Donald Trump Is Offscreen

    In May, after I saw and reviewed the how-Donald-Trump-learned-to-be-Donald-Trump biopic “The Apprentice” at the Cannes Film Festival, I had dinner with a group of very sharp-minded film folks, and we all agreed that the movie, if treated with the right marketing savvy, had the potential to make a splash. A few days later, I woke …

  • Trump says he recently spoke with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "like two days ago." Trump was asked when last he spoke to the Israeli leader during a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday. It was their first meeting since the end of Trump's presidency.

  • What we know about Vem Miller, charged with gun possession near Trump rally

    Vem Miller, a Las Vegas resident, was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine ahead of Trump's rally Saturday.