Raleigh, Chapel Hill police respond to assaults on local trails; Woman taken to hospital

Raleigh police have taken a juvenile into custody and Chapel Hill police have stepped patrols after reported assaults on local trails in recent days.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Monday, Raleigh police responded to a reported assault on the greenway trail near Longstreet Drive and Bent Creek Drive, according to a news release.

They found a woman who told them she had defended herself and fought an assailant off. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a juvenile male, was injured when the victim defended herself and was treated by EMS workers. He was taken into custody and charged with common law robbery, accordng to a news release.

Anyone who may have helpful information is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

Chapel Hill incidents near Meadowmont

The Chapel Hill Police Department is increasing patrols around Meadowmont Lane and Sprunt Street after two reports of a man inappropriately touching women on the Meadowmont Trail. The paved greenway trail starts at Rashkis Elementary School and ends at the western side of N.C. 54.

The first incident occurred at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. The second was reported at 8:13 a.m. Monday. No one was physically injured in either case, police said.

The suspect in both incidents is described as a man, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slim build, wearing dark sweatpants, a dark hoodie, and a blue surgical-style mask.

Police ask anyone who may have helpful information to call 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/