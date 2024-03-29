These Raleigh grocery & retail stores will be closed or have limited hours on Easter

Here’s what to know about which grocery stores, retail stores and pharmacies will be closed or operating under limited hours in the Raleigh, N.C., area this Easter holiday.

Which grocery stores are closed for Easter?

These grocery stores will be closed all day on Sunday, March 31:

Aldi

Publix

Warehouse clubs Costco and Sam’s Club will also be closed for the holiday.

Which grocery stores in Raleigh are open on Easter Sunday?

These grocery stores will be open:

Harris Teeter

Fresh Market

Food Lion

Lidl

Safeway

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Warehouse club BJ’s Wholesale Club will also be open.

Which retail stores are closed for Easter?

These stores will be closed all day on Sunday, March 31. They are listed alphabetically.

Best Buy

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

JCPenny

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshall’s

Michaels

Nordstrom

Office Depot

Target

The Apple Store

The Container Store

T.J. Maxx

Which pharmacies are open on Easter?

These pharmacies will be open. Call ahead for operating hours, which may shift.

CVS

Walgreens

