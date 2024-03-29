These Raleigh grocery & retail stores will be closed or have limited hours on Easter
Here’s what to know about which grocery stores, retail stores and pharmacies will be closed or operating under limited hours in the Raleigh, N.C., area this Easter holiday.
Which grocery stores are closed for Easter?
These grocery stores will be closed all day on Sunday, March 31:
Aldi
Publix
Warehouse clubs Costco and Sam’s Club will also be closed for the holiday.
Which grocery stores in Raleigh are open on Easter Sunday?
These grocery stores will be open:
Harris Teeter
Fresh Market
Food Lion
Lidl
Safeway
Trader Joe’s
Walmart
Wegmans
Whole Foods
Warehouse club BJ’s Wholesale Club will also be open.
Which retail stores are closed for Easter?
These stores will be closed all day on Sunday, March 31. They are listed alphabetically.
Best Buy
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Hobby Lobby
HomeGoods
JCPenny
Kohl’s
Lowe’s
Macy’s
Marshall’s
Michaels
Nordstrom
Office Depot
Target
The Apple Store
The Container Store
T.J. Maxx
Which pharmacies are open on Easter?
These pharmacies will be open. Call ahead for operating hours, which may shift.
CVS
Walgreens
