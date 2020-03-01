Rally stars gather to celebrate late Colin McRae

Rally stars gathered in Chester over the weekend to honour the memory of Colin McRae 25 years after he won the Network Q RAC Rally to clinch the WRC title.

In 1995, the late McRae and Derek Ringer won the RAC Rally when it finished at Chester race course.

The Chester Rally Revival marked that memorable event by re-creating the setting for a ceremonial start on Friday evening.

After informal celebrations on Friday evening, on Saturday around 60 rally cars took part in a tour around Cheshire and Shropshire, taking in some venues with an RAC Rally history.

The field was headed by Colin's father Jimmy in the mighty Chevrolet Firenza Can-Am.

Colin's former co-driver Nicky Grist was joined by current British Rally Champion Matt Edwards in a Toyota Celica, while Ian Gwynne and WRC journalist David Evans ran the ex-McRae Subaru Legacy - the car he took to second place on the 1992 Swedish Rally.

A gaggle of 555-liveried Subaru Imprezas, Ford RS200s, Ford Escorts and more took part in the non-competitive event, which drew widespread acclaim.

Crowds at Rednall kart track and Oulton Park race circuit were entertained by the array of cars and star drivers.

