Rally for the Valley: P.E.I. community gathers for group photo to launch Hockeyville bid

Tyne Valley, P.E.I., gathered for a group photo on Saturday to kick off its Kraft Hockeyville bid.

With the photo, the community hopes to catch the attention of the contest's committee and win $250,000.

Tyne Valley recently lost its arena to a fire.

Every year, the Hockeyville competition gives one Canadian town money to upgrade its arena and host an NHL pre-season game.

Should Tyne Valley win, the prize money would go toward the cost of a new rink. The former rink was deemed a total loss.

Before the arena burned down, there were no plans for a bid for the contest because the province had already approved some upgrades.

Buses and cars filled with Islanders from tip to tip rolled up to the parking lot of the old rink. The space was quickly overwhelmed by several hundred people.

Seeing the Island's hockey community come together has been incredible, said Rachel Noye, a member of the Tyne Valley Hockeyville Committee.

"When we heard that it had been destroyed by fire, everyone was in a sense of mourning because in small towns the rink is so much more than just a building," said Noye. "It's really our place for gathering.

Within, I would say, less than 24 hours we had a committee that had started the process of forming. — Rachel Noye, Tyne Valley Hockeyville committee member

"I had been born and raised here and the rink has been a huge part of my own story. Between coming and watching my father when he would play, my brothers, my husband and our own children."

Noye said she's also been involved in the figure skating community at the centre as well. She said it didn't take long for a committee to form and spring into action on the rink's behalf.

"Within, I would say, less than 24 hours we had a committee that had started the process of forming and trying to see if this would even be a possible avenue for us to explore."

She said Islanders should vote on the Hockeyville website and share their own stories about the rink on social media.

It's really become more than a story about a small village come together in a time of grief ... it's become an effort Island-wide. — Rachel Noye, Tyne Valley Hockeyville committee member

Keeley Beck, 10, said she played hockey at the Tyne Valley rink for the past four years.

She said she still remembers the first time she hit the ice at the local rink.

