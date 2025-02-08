Ralph Fiennes Calls Chelsea Handler a 'Good Girl' During Her “Babygirl” Milk Moment at Critics Choice Awards

Ralph Fiennes and Chelsea Handler teamed up for a cheeky Babygirl moment at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

In between awards at the Friday, Feb. 7 ceremony in Los Angeles, host Handler, 49, stood next to Fiennes' table and began praising Nicole Kidman's 2024 erotic thriller Babygirl.

"Babygirl was one of my favorite movies this year because I love everything Nicole Kidman does and it even inspired me to hire a new sexy intern," she said, as someone off camera handed her a full glass of milk, in reference to one of the movie's unforgettable scenes.

"Oh, this must be from him, thank you," Handler said as she began to drink the full glass with two sips.

As she drank the full glass of milk, Fiennes, whom Handler identified as attractive in movie roles across his career in her monologue to begin the ceremony, further amused the crowd by repeating Harris Dickinson's line from Babygirl: "Good girl. Good girl. Good girl."

"Keep going, don't stop, go on, go on," Fiennes said, as Handler finished the drink and moved the ceremony on to its next award.

Kevin Winter/Getty Chelsea Handler on Feb. 7, 2025

In Babygirl, Kidman, 57, portrays a New York City tech company CEO who engages in a risky affair with a young intern (Dickinson, 28) as she and her husband (Antonio Banderas) struggle to keep a spark alive in their marriage.

Earlier in the night, Fiennes accepted the best acting ensemble award on behalf of Conclave, the drama he starred in with Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Carlos Diehz, Isabella Rossellini, Lucian Msamati and Sergio Castellito, among others.



"Thank you Critics Choice, on behalf of the extraordinary group of eminences that you saw — we all enjoyed being in our red skirts together," Fiennes said in that speech.

Kevin Winter/Getty Ralph Fiennes on Feb. 7, 2025

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards as they're broadcasting live on E! from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.



