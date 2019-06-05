Ralph Lauren's Newest Capsule Gives Us a Look at the Polo Bear Like We've Never Seen Him Before

From Esquire

Looking good and playing well theoretically go hand in hand, no matter the sport in question. But of all the challenges the game of golf provides-and there are many-going low and doing so while dressing stylishly has traditionally been one of the toughest propositions.

Thanks to brands like Ralph Lauren, though, golf style has come a long way in the past half decade-and that tradition continues with the brand's latest capsule collection with PGA pro Justin Thomas, one of the best players in the sport right now.

Ahead of Thomas's next big challenge-this year's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach-Ralph Lauren teamed up with the golfer for a new collection themed around the red, white, and blue of it all. The results are everything you could hope for when it comes to getting dressed for 18 holes worth of competition. And because he knows a thing or two about that, Thomas pitched in to help design the capsule, focusing on slimmer fits that still provide the flexibility golfers need to perform.

One of the stars of the show is a performance-focused spin on Ralph Lauren's iconic flag sweater, featuring COOLMAX fibers to, well, keep you cool while wearing a sweater outside in June. If there's rain at the open this year, it's sure to come in handy for JT.

And speaking of icons, the legendary Polo Bear gets a whole new stance for this capsule. Crouched down in a familiar putt-reading position, the new bear is featured on both a hoodie and a hat, which you can buy here and here.

The entire collection is available right now on RalphLauren.com, where you can see the full rundown of what Thomas will be wearing at this year's U.S. Open. The 2019 tournament will be held June 13-16 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

