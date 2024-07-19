Ralph Macchio reflects on nurturing marriage with Phyllis Fierro while filming 'Cobra Kai'

Ralph Macchio, pictured, opened up about how he maintains his relationship with longtime wife Phyllis Fierro while filming his series "Cobra Kai."

In a high-tech world, distance can make the heart grow fonder. Just ask Ralph Macchio.

The "Cobra Kai" star opened up about how technology has helped him and longtime wife Phyllis Fierro stay in touch while filming the Netflix action-comedy.

"Well, now with FaceTime and Zoom, it's helpful. Before then, there were phone calls," Macchio told People magazine at the show’s Season 6 premiere Wednesday. "Now you can actually look at each other and have Sunday dinner on occasion."

Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso in both "Cobra Kai" and the original "Karate Kid" franchise, said he's learned to prioritize his relationship with Fierro, whom he's been married to since 1987.

"I got used to the single life," Macchio joked of his experience filming "Cobra Kai." "You had to step back and say, 'OK, I'm not the king of every room in this castle. I got to get back to the sharing.' "

Macchio attended the season premiere of "Cobra Kai" in Los Angeles with Fierro by his side. The couple posed for photos on the red carpet alongside son Daniel and daughter Julia.

Daniel Macchio, from left, Phyllis Fierro, Ralph Macchio and Julia Macchio attend the special screening of Netflix's "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 1 at Autry Museum at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on July 17, 2024.

"Without her and without the foundation and the family we established, 'one foot in, one foot out' would have been very, very difficult on my own," Macchio said of his wife. "Because there would not be balance."

When is 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 coming out on Netflix?

Season 6 of "Cobra Kai" will be released in three parts.

Part 1 of "Cobra Kai" Season 6 will release on Netflix on July 18 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET with the first 5 episodes.

Part 2 will follow on Nov. 15 with the next five episodes. The third part, with the final five episodes, will be released sometime next year.

Netflix has not yet specified the date and month for the final part.

Contributing: Saman Shafiq, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Cobra Kai' star Ralph Macchio on his marriage to Phyllis Fierro