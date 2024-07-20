Ralph Macchio Says New “Karate Kid” Movie Is 'About Carrying the Honesty and Truth' of the Franchise Forward (Exclusive)

The 'Cobra Kai' star has completed filming on the new movie, in theaters in May 2025

Theo Wargo/Getty Ralph Macchio

Honoring tradition is a key element of the original Karate Kid movies as well as its spinoff TV show, Cobra Kai. And that will continue in the next Karate Kid movie.

Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel LaRusso in the first three Karate Kid movies as well as Cobra Kai, stars in the latest film, which also features Jackie Chan and Ben Wang and will arrive in theaters just months after the third and final installment of the Netflix show. The actor, 62, filmed the two projects back-to-back.

"I went straight from Cobra Kai — basically the wrap party, saying goodbye to everyone for the moment — to Montreal and jumped in and shot a couple of weeks straight," he tells PEOPLE. "It's exciting."

Macchio is shy about sharing any specific details about the plot of the film but says, "To me, this was just about carrying the honesty and truth of Daniel LaRusso and what Miyagi his mentor [played by the late Pat Morita in the original movies] meant to him and paying it forward."

John Shearer/WireImage Ralph Macchio with Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan at the 2010 premiere of 'The Karate Kid'

In addition to Macchio, Chan (who appeared in the 2010 movie featuring Jaden Smith), and Wang, the new movie will Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley and Ming-Na Wen.

"For me, it's the Miyagi verse," he told PEOPLE at the Cobra Kai premiere. "Mr. Miyagi was the secret sauce, and that's why we've laced Miyagi throughout the Cobra Kai show, and he will have a presence somewhere in other chapters as well."

Macchio confirms that the new movie is "canon" and, as such, the Daniel LaRusso character in the film is the same guy fans already know and love.

Columbia Pictures/Getty Pat Morita and Ralph Macchio in 1984's 'The Karate Kid'

After 40 years since the release of The Karate Kid 40 years ago in 1984, Macchio is in awe by how it has endured.

"It never ceases to amaze me the embrace of this universe and this franchise," he says Macchio.

For now, though, Macchio is putting his energy toward making sure Cobra Kai sticks the landing in its final season.

Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Yuji Okumoto in 'Cobra Kai' season 6

"Right now, all my focus is on helping the launch of Cobra Kai and having an epic finale to it all because it deserves it," he says.

The first part of Cobra Kai's final season is streaming now on Netflix; Part 2 debuts on Nov. 15 and the finale will drop in 2025.

