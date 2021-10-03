Ralph Nader to give virtual seminar in conjunction with University of Regina Students' Union

Nader first rose to prominence in the 60s for his critique of the safety record of America's automotive industry. ( - image credit)

American activist, attorney and environmentalist Ralph Nader is set to offer a virtual seminar, organized by the University of Regina Students' Union, on Oct. 7.

Nader first rose to prominence in the 60s after publishing Unsafe at Any Speed, which critiqued the safety record of American automakers.

He ran for president of the United States four times, and during his career as a consumer activist, founded several organizations, including the Center for Study of Responsive Law.

In an interview with Shauna Powers for CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend, Nader said that the history of justice in the world often started with just one person.

"People need to be reminded of that, and they need to be taught that when they're students in school as part of a civic training course," he said.

LISTEN | A call to action from Ralph Nader:

According to Nader, many of the biggest challenges the world faces right now — such as climate change and polarization — are the result of corporate supremacy.

When asked about why it's important to involve students in complex conversations, Nader offered three reasons: they have the biggest stake in the future, they are near the peak of their idealism and they can still learn citizen skills.

He also said it's essential for them to stay optimistic, even when tackling problems that may seem unsolvable.

"The thing that should give students hope is there's a tremendous amount of gratification in life when you have a moral purpose, when you [see] justice as the great work of humankind."

Mohammad Akbar, General Manager of the University of Regina Students' Union, said that he's looking forward to hearing Nader talk about everything from auto safety to food security.

"We thought it would be a good starting point that really gets the community interested in the work that students can do and should be doing, and learning about the different tactics we can use," Akbar said, "from lobbying, to writing research reports, to engaging with the public and building active citizenry."

The public is invited to attend the virtual seminar on Oct. 7, and advance registration is required.

