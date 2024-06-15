Ramaphosa says he will 'serve all' after being reelected as South Africa president for second term
Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election comes after his African National Congress party struck a dramatic late coalition deal with the main opposition party and others to allow him to clinch a second term in office. The 71-year-old secured his second term with the help of lawmakers from the second biggest Democratic Alliance (DA) party and others after the ANC lost its 30-year parliamentary majority in a landmark election two weeks ago.