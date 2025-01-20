Rami Malek Makes Rare Comments About Partner Emma Corrin: They're 'Fascinating' and 'Quirky'

Rami Malek is sharing some rare insight into his relationship with Emma Corrin.

In The Guardian's profile of Malek, 43, published Saturday, Jan. 18, the Oscar winner spoke of Corrin, whom he has been dating since 2023. In the story, which delves into Malek's experiences with racial profiling and his upcoming production of Oedipus Rex in London, it's mentioned that Corrin, who is English, made Malek a surprise Thanksgiving dinner.

Malek referred to Corrin, 29, as "Em," "my partner," or "that person" throughout the interview, the outlet reported. Although he told The Guardian that he did not wish to discuss his personal life, he did share that he recently watched the 1964 movie Dr. Strangelove with them (Corrin uses they/them pronouns) and that he spends some of his time in Margate, Kent with Corrin.

When the outlet referred to Corrin "as smart and quirky," Malek responded, "We like quirky." He also described them as "fascinating" at one point.



Emma Corrin Hold Hands with Rami Malek in Soaked Pants During Barefoot Stroll on Beach in Brazil

Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty ; Arturo Holmes/Getty Rami Malek attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 on February 19, 2023 in London, England. ; Emma Corrin attends the Soho House Awards at DUMBO House on September 07, 2023 in New York City.

Malek and Corrin first sparked romance rumors in June 2023 when they were seen spending time together at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London. They were then photographed on a dinner date in August 2023, and a source confirmed with PEOPLE that same month that the two were dating.

The pair most often keep quiet about their relationship. Over the past year, they attended the EE BAFTA Film Awards Dinner in February 2024 and were photographed strolling together in Brazil in July.

Malek offered up more insight into his private life with The Guardian as he described spending most of his time in London. The actor is a California native, and he he owns two bungalows in Los Angeles' Laurel Canyon neighborhood, one of which he shares with his identical twin Sami.

Prior to dating Corrin, Malek was in a relationship with actress Lucy Boynton between 2019 and 2022.



Emma Corrin's Mysterious Deadpool & Wolverine Villain Was Inspired by Willy Wonka and Inglourious Basterds

Samir Hussein/WireImage ; Amanda Edwards/Getty Rami Malek attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards on February 18, 2024 in London, England. ; Emma Corrin attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.

Malek last appeared on the big screen in 2023's Oscar-winning movie Oppenheimer. He will return in 2025 with The Amateur, a spy revenge-thriller in which he portrays an introverted CIA decoder who sets out for revenge when his wife is killed in a terrorist attack.

Corrin, meanwhile, portrayed the villain Cassandra Nova in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine and just appeared in December's Nosferatu. They will next appear in the upcoming seventh season of Netflix's Black Mirror.



