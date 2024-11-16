Ramirez vs Billam-Smith LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Ramirez vs Billam-Smith - LIVE!

Chris Billam-Smith looks to upset the odds tonight as he fights Gilberto Ramirez in a massive cruiserweight unification bout in Saudi Arabia. The 34-year-old fights outside of the UK for the first time and has the chance to elevate his career, putting his WBO title at 200lbs on the line against Ramirez’s WBA belt.

Billam-Smith has improved hugely in recent years, with that continuing in the 18 months since he became world champion after beating Lawrence Okolie in front of his home fans in Bournemouth. Two defences have followed since, most recently with victory in an all-British clash against Richard Riakporhe in June, which avenged Billam-Smith’s defeat from 2019.

Ramirez is a big step up, though, with the Mexican a two-weight world champion. The 33-year-old, who has previously ruled at super-middleweight, took home the WBA cruiserweight strap in March by defeating Arsen Goulamirian, extending his professional record to 46-1. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Start time: Undercard 5pm GMT; Main event approx. 10pm

How to watch: Sky Sports

The promotion of "Latino Night" card makes it clear that Billam-Smith is not billed as the star attraction for Saturday night’s main event.

That will not bother him, though, with the British fighter a laid-back character and not one who will be craving all the attention that comes with these Riyadh Season events.

Billam-Smith has improved significantly in recent years, as seen with a dominant win over Riakporhe in June, five years on from losing to his fellow Briton.

This, though, is a major step up. Ramirez is hugely experienced at the top level, making five defences of his super-middleweight world title before moving up, and only the elite Bivol has a win over the Mexican.

Billam-Smith should be the more natural at the weight, with Ramirez having only had a couple of fights at cruiserweight, and he will as ever look to force the pace and intensity throughout.

Ramirez is a southpaw and that is a test Billam-Smith has had limited experience of, while the Mexican has showed throughout his career that he has a good chin. Whether Ramirez carries the knockout power at cruiserweight is a question that will be answered in time, but that might not be necessary here if he can control proceedings over 12 rounds.

Ramirez to win, unanimous decision

Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith

Jose Carlos Ramirez vs Arnold Barbosa Jr

Oscar Collazo vs Thammanoon Niyomtrong

William Zepeda Segura vs Tevin Farmer

Oscar Duarte Jurado vs Botirzhon Akhmedov

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia

How to watch Ramirez vs Billam-Smith

TV channel: The card will be broadcast on Sky Sports Mix from 5pm GMT on this evening and from 10pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

It will also be available to watch on DAZN, at no additional cost to subscribers.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app or the DAZN platforms.

It’s a huge night of boxing ahead in Saudi Arabia, as British star Billam-Smith faces the toughest test of his career in a cruiserweight unification bout.

