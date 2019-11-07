Rampant Rodrygo leads Real rout of Galatasaray

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (NOVEMBER 6, 2019) (AGENCY POOL - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, SAYING:

"Well yes, he is 18-years-old. We are happy with him because whenever he has the chance to play he does it well and tonight he has done it again. He has done it well in every sense. We are aware of his skills offensively, but he also does well defensively."

2. (SOUNDBITE) (Turkish - from official translation) GALATASARAY COACH, FATIH TERIM, SAYING:

"Real Madrid was wonderful tonight and you have to recognize that. Galatasaray couldn't resist and we made things easy for them. We got out of the game very early and we let them play. Real Madrid relaxed and found their way. They are a big and good team and tonight they played much better than the first leg."

STORY: Real Madrid's teenage forward Rodrygo scored a blistering hat-trick as his side pummelled Galatasaray 6-0 at home on Wednesday (November 6) to take a giant step towards qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages.

The 18-year-old Brazilian put the 13-times European champions ahead in the fourth minute by turning two defenders in the area and firing into the bottom corner to score for the first time in Europe's elite competition.

Rodrygo struck again in the seventh by nodding home a cross from compatriot Marcelo, completing the fastest double in Champions League history.

Real did not ease off after their rampant start and extended their lead in the 13th minute with a typically cheeky 'Panenka' penalty from captain Sergio Ramos.

Karim Benzema netted their fourth on the stroke of halftime, knocking the ball into the net after another thrilling piece of play from Rodrygo.

Benzema struck again from close range in the second half to move on to 50 Champions League goals for his club, moving ahead of Real great Alfredo Di Stefano as the Spanish side's third top scorer in Europe's top competition.

But the night belonged to Rodrygo, who rounded off a dream home European debut at the Santiago Bernabeu by completing his treble in added time, racing towards goal and exchanging passes with Benzema before tapping into the net.

At a news conference after the match coach Zinedine Zidane praised the forward and said he is showing his skills every time he plays.

The Brazilian, who became the second-youngest player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League after Real great Raul, was serenaded by the home crowd.

Real, who picked up only one point from their first two games in the competition, are second in Group A with seven points from four matches.

Their next opponents Paris St Germain are top with 12, with Club Bruges third on two and Galatasaray bottom on one.