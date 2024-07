CBC

Police in Kamloops, B.C., say the search continues for an Alberta man lost in the North Thompson River.Kamloops RCMP say officers responded to a call around 3 p.m. PT on Friday near a sports complex after a man was reportedly "swept away" by the river. Police say 50-year-old Stan Cappis and a friend jumped into a fast-moving portion of the river to rescue two young people who got caught by the river's current. Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says Cappis's friend and the youths made it to shore, but C