Randy Moss health issues lead to ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown hiatus and prayers from fans
It was just last week Randy Moss said on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown that he and his family "were battling something" internally, and that he was wearing his glasses on air -- his colleagues did the same.
On Friday, ESPN announced that the Hall of Fame wideout was taking a a hiatus from the show due to health concerns. There were no specifics about what he was dealing with, but a statement from the network said he's taking "an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge. ... He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready."
That announcement led to prayers up from fans:
ESPN analyst Randy Moss is stepping away from Sunday NFL Countdown for now to address a personal health challenge. This is ESPN’s statement: pic.twitter.com/GpX0fGPx6M
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2024
Vikings fans please keep @RandyMoss in your prayers as he is battling some health issues. pic.twitter.com/tiBHRp6eL4
— Vikeologist™ (@Vikeologist) December 6, 2024
Get well soon @RandyMoss 🙏 https://t.co/ouprQMmq4C
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 6, 2024
Prayers up for Randy Moss 🙏🏾
Not just a legendary player. He helped me get my first gig on Monday Night Countdown by including me in a “You Got Mossed” segment when I wasn’t a part of the show. His kindness and open arms helped a brother out and is rare in any industry. Love him
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 6, 2024
🙏 @RandyMoss https://t.co/RE0QiOcHsk
— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 6, 2024
Praying for our guy @RandyMoss 🙏💜💛 https://t.co/XbNkrpfrCI
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 6, 2024
