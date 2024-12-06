Randy Moss health issues lead to ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown hiatus and prayers from fans

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Randy Moss broadcasts from the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set before a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-451574 ORIG FILE ID: 20211004_gma_al2_0496.jpg
It was just last week Randy Moss said on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown that he and his family "were battling something" internally, and that he was wearing his glasses on air -- his colleagues did the same.

On Friday, ESPN announced that the Hall of Fame wideout was taking a a hiatus from the show due to health concerns. There were no specifics about what he was dealing with, but a statement from the network said he's taking "an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge. ... He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready."

That announcement led to prayers up from fans:

