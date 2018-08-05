Randy Moss Wears Tie Honoring Black Men And Women Killed By Police

"What I wanted to be able to express with my tie is to let these families know that they're not alone. "

By Shenequa Golding

Beloved NFL wide receiver Randy Moss received his flowers Saturday (Aug. 4) when he was inducted into the Pro-Football Hall of Fame. The 41-year-old finished his 14 years in the league with 982 catches and a 156 touchdowns, but seemingly made his biggest statement with his choice of wardrobe.

Moss donned a tie bearing the names of black men and women who have been killed by police violence in recent years. Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice, Walter Scott, Freddie Gray, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Alton Sterling and more were all front and center.

Randy Moss' tie he wore tonight pic.twitter.com/RreQNkkNmZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 5, 2018

Moss explained that he used his moment to shed light on the victims to let the surviving family members know they’re not alone nor have they been forgotten.

“We all have kids,” Moss said. “We’ve watched Spiderman before. Uncle Ben told Peter Parker, ‘With great powers, comes great responsibility.’ So, you asked me about my tie. We all know what’s going on. You see the names on my tie. Being able to use a big platform like this here at the Hall of Fame … What I wanted to be able to express with my tie is to let these families know that they’re not alone. I’m not here voicing; but by these names on my tie, at a big platform — it’s the Pro Football Hall of Fame — there’s a lot of stuff going on in our country. I just wanted to let these family members know that they’re not alone.”

During his time in the NFL, Moss played for New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, the Oakland Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings.

