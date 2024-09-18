Ranger installing wildlife camera comes face-to-face with Amur leopard

Reuters Videos

STORY: Bursting their banks and inundating towns - more rivers across central Europe have been unable to deal with a deadly deluge of heavy rain from the worst flooding in at least two decades.And on Monday Poland's government declared a disaster in affected areas and said that it had set aside $260 million to help victims.Prime Minister Donald Tusk said his country and others affected would seek financial aid from the European Union.The southern Polish town of Klodzko was still inundated with water on Monday after border areas between the Czech Republic and Poland were hit hard over the weekend. Surging water levels collapsed some bridges, forced evacuations, and left a trail of destruction.And in Nysa, swollen rivers caused a hospital to evacuate its patients including pregnant women and elderly people in rafts.The country's Education Minister said 420 schools had been closed across four provinces. Water levels in some parts of Poland were not expected to peak until Wednesday. Thousands have been evacuated in the Czech Republice and in the town of Jesenik, floods stormed through on Sunday destroying vehicles, roads and homes.Some residents have begun the clean-up after water levels began to drop.This man saw water as high as two meters running through the street.He says his house may need to be taken down and telephones lines are not working Water and electricity are also out.Devastating impacts have also been felt in Eastern Romania, where villages and towns were submerged.Countries along the Danube river including Slovakia and Hungary were also on watch as levels were expected to rise.Budapest has declared 12,000 soldiers are on standby to respond.In Austria, the levels of rivers and reservoirs fell overnight as rain eased but officials were bracing for a second wave as heavier rain was expected.