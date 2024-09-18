Ranger installing wildlife camera comes face-to-face with Amur leopard

KameraOne

This is the moment a ranger setting up a wildlife camera in the Land of the Leopard National Park in Primorsky Krai, Russia on September 13 came face-to-face with one of the critically-endangered creatures. The leopards are extremely rare, they are victims of poaching and habitat destruction, causing their numbers to drop to less than 150 in the whole world.

