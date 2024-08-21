Rangers call for autumn and winter volunteers

A ranger team in Devon has called for volunteers to help with autumn and winter conservation projects.

Northam Burrows rangers look after Northam Burrows Country Park and other local nature reserves.

Torridge District Council said help from volunteers was crucial for the protection of the local environment, and also offered a great way for people to get outdoors.

Events were taking place up until the end of November and would include beach cleans, reed bed management and path improvement, officials said.

Volunteers 'are crucial'

Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, lead member for culture and community engagement at the council, said: "Looking after vulnerable habitats and wildlife is vital work.

"Volunteers are crucial to the success of the programme and make a huge contribution in helping to protect the local environment.

"So, if you have the time to spare, our rangers would be delighted to welcome you... all offers of help will be gratefully received."

A series of conservation events for the community to get involved had been organised by the ranger team, and could be found on the North Devon Coast National Landscape website, organisers said.

They would all run from 10:00 until 15:00, unless stated otherwise, and would be free to attend, the council said.

