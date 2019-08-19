Rangers Fans and Longtime Season Ticket Holders Will Now Get to Watch Their Son Play for the Team

Two of the New York Rangers biggest fans will soon get to cheer on someone even closer to their hearts.

Bruce and Tammy Fox’s son, Adam Fox, was traded to the Rangers earlier this year, after playing for the Calgary Flames and the Carolina Hurricanes, NHL.com reported. After his rights were acquired, Adam, 21, signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers in May.

“I just want him to go where there is an opportunity for him to play,” Adam’s father Bruce, of Long Island, said in an interview with the New York Post. “I think any father in my spot would want that. That’s the most important thing.”

According to the Post, Bruce and Tammy were Rangers season ticket holders from 1972 to 2009.

Despite growing up with major love for the team, Bruce told the Post that his son’s trade was about a good “fit.”

“It takes two to tango,” he shared. “I don’t think he put a gun to anybody’s head. I think sometimes it’s just not the right fit. And a team wants you, and it just all works out.”

Bruce explained to the outlet that his son’s prowess in hockey was obvious at an early age. He said, “I always knew if I had boys, they were going to be hockey players.”

Now, with his son on the Rangers, his love affair with the New York team becomes more complicated.

“The problem is, in this situation for me, you lose the fandom,” Bruce said, adding “You know what I’m saying? It’s not the same with him there. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a fan, but I’m a father of a kid on the team. It’s different.

How he’s hoping for the best —and a long tenure with the team.

“I hope he makes it. I hope he does well,” Bruce said of his son to the Post. “Will it be cool to see? Of course it’s going to be awesome if he does make it. But there are going to be trials and tribulations along the way.”