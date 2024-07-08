Rangers tackling anti-social issues at lake

The popular country park saw vast amounts of rubbish left behind by visitors in May [Darren Rozier/BBC]

Rangers have been put in place at a popular lake that has suffered from anti-social behaviour.

Needham Lake in Needham Market, Suffolk, was previously described by a resident as "intimidating, unfriendly, filthy and dirty".

Mid Suffolk District Council said it would "up its game" to tackle the issues and has been working with police.

A spokesperson confirmed the rangers would be in place during peak times to make sure the lake stayed tidy.

Rangers have been put in place to tackle issues at the lake [Darren Rozier/BBC]

"Things have settled down over the last few weeks and further steps are now in place to help keep Needham Lake a safe place to visit," they explained.

"Our rangers are now in place, including over the busier weekend periods, helping to keep the lake tidy and engage with visitors."

They added a security company was also visiting during weekends, with the police similarly carrying out regular patrols.

The council urged people to try and plan visits during quieter times and said it hoped "all our visitors respect the country park".

Suffolk Police is working with the council in the area [Darren Rozier/BBC]

"Needless to say, we will continue to work together with the police to tackle the behaviour of those who threaten the enjoyment of the site for other visitors," the spokesperson added.

Work is also ongoing to improve the play equipment at the lake for the school summer holidays.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "We continue to liaise with our partner agencies including the local council to ensure the site remains an attractive place to visit and look to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"Our officers are also including visits to the area as part of their regular patrol beat."

