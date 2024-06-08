Rangers tell hikers preparation is key
Rangers tell hikers preparation is key
Rangers tell hikers preparation is key
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes wanted to throw Shohei Ohtani something other than a fastball.
Since 1901, only Hall of Famer Willie Mays and the Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. have reached these statistical marks.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah will undergo reconstructive right elbow surgery and miss the rest of the season.
This looks like a whole lot of nothing.
The world number one claimed a 6-2 6-4 as she edged closer to another title at Roland Garros.
Zara Tindall and her former rugby player husband, Mike Tindall, live on the 700-acre Gatcombe Estate, close by to Princess Anne. The gardens and rolling hills surrounding Mike and Zara's home go on forever. Take a look…
Should Toronto's home opener come down to a game-deciding field goal try, the Argonauts will have a say regarding what football kicker Lirim Hajrullahu uses.
The NHL team in Utah is down to six finalists for a name.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oilers not only have the opportunity to bring the long-awaited Stanley Cup back to Canada, they also could bring a major financial windfall to two Colorado sports bar owners.
SUNRISE — Leon Draisaitl has been repeatedly asked about Connor McDavid ever since the pair first hit the ice together as teammates in 2015.
It’s the first time in NHL history that the top four picks from the same draft class will all compete in the same Stanley Cup Finals.
Mike Sweeney has been playing phenomenal golf, yet finds himself on the edge of the cut line.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff was not thrilled about the chair umpire's ruling that went against her during a French Open semifinal loss to Iga Swiatek on Thursday — and made that quite clear to the official.
Max Verstappen had appeared set to cruise to a fourth consecutive drivers’ championship when he won four of the first five races of the season.
LIV Golf is in Houston for its first event at the Golf Club of Houston. Here's how the full leaderboard looked after Round 1.
ROTTERDAM — The class of the seventh-ranked Netherlands took its toll on Canada in a four-goal second half, with three of the goals coming in a 13-minute span, as Jesse Marsch's debut as Canadian men's soccer coach ended in a 4-0 loss Thursday.
The interaction seemingly shook up players, who later shared play-by-plays of the incident on X
VANCOUVER — Watching hockey hasn't been easy for Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet recently.
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernández made an error while in the midst of a live television interview Friday night during a game against the New York Yankees.