I tried apple pies from 5 fast-food chains and ranked them from worst to best

I tried apple pies from Arby's, McDonald's, Panda Express, Popeyes, and Taco Bell.

I loved Arby's apple-infused croissant-textured pie.

However, my favorite was the $3.65 caramel apple empanada from Taco Bell.

Year-round, I opt for savory pies. But come fall, I ditch my go-to chicken potpies for the season's staple: apple pie.

When it comes to pies, everyone has their own traditions and favorite flavors, but apples have endured as one of the more popular choices.

Earlier this year, Holiday Calendar, a platform dedicated to holiday lists, analyzed the grocery habits of 12 million Americans and surveyed 4,500 people across 15 states to determine their favorite pie. It found that apple pie consistently ranked in the top five most popular pies across the country. Additionally, in 2022, Instacart revealed that apple pie accounted for over 27% of its pie sales between February 2021 and January 2022, declaring it a clear favorite among the American crowd.

While there's no substitute for the fresh-out-of-the-oven homemade version, on-the-go options served at fast-food chains make for good alternatives.

To find which fast-food chain serves the best apple pie, I tried pies from Arby's, McDonald's, Panda Express, Popeyes, and Taco Bell and ranked them from my least favorite to my favorite based on flavor, texture, and value.



Here's how every fast-food apple pie ranked.

My least favorite was the Apple Pie Roll from Panda Express.

The Apple Pie Roll from Panda Express was my least favorite. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

The pie roll cost $2, excluding tax and fees, at a Panda Express I visited in Chicago.

At first glance, it looked like a cross between a pie and a Chinese egg roll.

The Apple Pie Roll from Panda Express. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

The chain's first-ever dessert option, introduced in 2023, was created to combine the flavors and textures of an American apple pie and a Chinese egg roll.

It's made using a wonton wrapper and apple filling, topped with cinnamon sugar.

It came hot and crispy straight out of the fryer and had a warm cinnamon smell.

The Apple Pie Roll from Panda Express. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

I was impressed with the freshness of this roll and liked that it is always served hot. Before I even took a bite, I could tell the pastry had a nice crunchy exterior.

However, the overpowering cinnamon and sugar coating made this pie roll too sweet for my taste.

The Apple Pie Roll from Panda Express. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

A dessert doesn't need to be doused in sugar, but this one was, putting it fifth in my ranking.

However, I loved the crunch of the pastry, and the serving had the fewest calories of all the pies I tried — 150 calories — so it may be a good sweet option for some diners looking for lower-calorie options.

My fourth favorite was Popeyes' Cinnamon Apple Pie.

The Cinnamon Apple Pie from Popeyes was my fourth favorite. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

The cinnamon-coated dessert cost $1.89, without taxes and fees, at the Popeyes I visited in Chicago.

The pie was not as hot as I would've liked, but it had a nice crispy exterior.

The Cinnamon Apple Pie from Popeyes. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

This 240-calorie pie comes wrapped with a few fork-like impressions on its corners to prevent the filling from escaping.

I thought this pie had an overpowering cinnamon flavor.

The Cinnamon Apple Pie from Popeyes. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

I think spices like cinnamon are less for taste and more for their fragrance — if you add just the right amount, it can be a game changer, but overdo it, as in the case of this Popeyes pie, and it can really throw the whole recipe off-balance.

But I enjoyed its slightly zesty apple filling.

The Cinnamon Apple Pie from Popeyes. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

The one thing Popeyes got right was the flavor of its filling, which had just the right hint of lemon and some apple chunks. I'm obsessed with mixing tangy and sweet flavor profiles, and I think it helped this pie stand out from the rest.

My third favorite was Arby's Apple Turnover.

The Apple Turnover from Arby's was part of my top three. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

It cost $2.40 at the Arby's I visited in Chicago, excluding tax and fees.

At first glance, I thought the frosting drizzle on top seemed unnecessary.

The Apple Turnover from Arby's. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

The turnover came in a regular, white-colored pastry packet with no branding. The basic packaging and the sugary drizzle didn't appeal to me at first, but when I did take a bite, I was pleasantly surprised.

I loved its flaky croissant-like texture and the jam-like apple filling inside.

The Apple Turnover from Arby's was well-balanced. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

The inside had the perfect layer of apple filling, which was molten but still a bit thick. It was encased in crisp pastry.

Despite having only one layer of apple filling, this 430-calorie pie did not taste doughy and was well-balanced.

However, it did not have that overall pie feeling. I felt as though I was eating a stuffed croissant.

The Apple Turnover from Arby's. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

Most importantly, the apple chunks were missing. The jam-like texture in the filling meant there was a hint of artificialness, which took away from the spirit of the season and the pie for me.

My second favorite was the Baked Apple Pie from McDonald's.

The apple pie from McDonald's came really close to being the best. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

At $1.89 — excluding tax and fees— this apple pie from a Chicago McDonald's was priced similarly to the one at Popeyes.

The pie came in a signature yellow box and was served warm.

The apple pie from McDonald's. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

First launched in 1968, the brand's apple pie was fried in its early days. Over the years, though, it has undergone several transformations. The most significant of these was the switch from frying to baking in 1992. It's now 243 calories.

I loved that it had a pie-like texture with a lattice on top.

The apple pie from McDonald's. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

Although the shape of the pie was pretty standard, I was happy to see McDonald's added patterns to the pastry.



It had the perfect tartness, a nice crunch, and big, chunky apple pieces spread evenly throughout.

The apple pie from McDonald's. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

This pie had the right ratio of apples to dough, and I enjoyed the warm and soft interior and its crispy biscuit-like exterior.

My favorite was Taco Bell's limited-time caramel apple empanada.

My favorite pie from Taco Bell was also the most expensive. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

At $3.65 — excluding tax and fees— this apple pie from my local Taco Bell in New York, which I ordered via DoorDash, was the most expensive on the list.

The empanada is part of Taco Bell's new limited-time menu, which features fan-favorite items from the past.

The caramel apple empanada from Taco Bell. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

Last month, Taco Bell unveiled a new "Decades" menu featuring old favorites. The menu included popular items that had been previously discontinued from each decade since the brand launched.

Four items have been available since Halloween, but the brand recently added its 2004 hit, the caramel apple empanada.

The empanada was first introduced as part of the brand's Big Bell Value Menu but was discontinued in 2019 until now.

I loved that I could taste the filling right from my first bite.

The caramel apple empanada from Taco Bell. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

As soon as I held the pastry's paper sleeve, I noticed how warm it felt. It had remained hot even though I was trying it about 15 minutes after I received it on a cold day.

As I took my first bite, I could immediately taste the warm and velvety filling alongside the crispy pastry. Its freshness stood out, and unlike the other pies I'd tried, this one got to the star of the dish — the filling — right from the start.

Even the apples had a nice tart and juicy crunch to them and paired nicely with the caramel.

All the elements of a pie perfectly align in this one: a warm and creamy filling paired with the crunchiest pastry.

Taco Bell's caramel apple empanada. Priyanka Rajput/Business Insider

As far as fast-food pies go, this was by far the best I'd tried.

The filling struck a perfect balance and was not overly sweet, and it paired beautifully with the crispy, lightly salted dough. I had every intention of sharing a few bites with a friend but ended up eating the entire pastry myself.

It also felt slightly larger and more satisfying than the other pies on this list, which perhaps explains why it's also the priciest option.

Overall, each pie I tried had a unique flavor profile and varied textures, ranging from crispy and toasted to soft and molten.

But Taco Bell's caramel apple empanada stood out for its well-balanced flavors: a warm, crispy pie with juicy whole chunks of apple complemented by creamy caramel, setting the perfect tone for the cozy days ahead.

