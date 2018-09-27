Ranked No. 1, Halifax Mooseheads' toughest challenge could be managing expectations

In his previous position coaching the Halifax Mooseheads, Cam Russell found himself on the opposite bench of the man who is now the team's head coach — and he wasn't a fan of him.

"Coaching against Eric [Véilleux] when he was in Baie-Comeau and Shawinigan, I couldn't stand the guy," said Russell, who's been the general manager of the Mooseheads since 2008.

"Typically, it's those guys that have success, the guys who get under your skin. He always had a team that competed, played hard, played physical. They played 60 minutes every night, so you always knew you were in for a battle."

And it's for those reasons that Russell is thrilled to have Véilleux coaching the Mooseheads this season. Véilleux was named the head coach in May after the team turfed Jim Midgley after one season.

HalifaxMooseheads.ca More

Véilleux is an acclaimed head coach, having won a Memorial Cup in 2012, as well as taking the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to the QMJHL finals in 2013 and 2014.

The stakes are high for the Mooseheads this season. The team will be hosting the 2019 Memorial Cup, so it's guaranteed a spot in the four-team tournament that brings together the winners of the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The tournament winner will be crowned Canada's national junior champs.

The Mooseheads play their third game of the season Friday night in Cape Breton and enter the game undefeated.

They are coming off a strong season in which the team finished fourth in the regular season, but were swept by the Charlottetown Islanders in the second round of the playoffs. The team lost some key players, including Filip Zadina, who was drafted sixth overall in June by the Detroit Red Wings, and Otto Somppi, a Finnish player who will play in the Tampa Bay Lightning farm system this season.

Russell has actively beefed up this year's squad, making three trades that brought in four veteran players. Three of the players, Samuel Asselin, Antoine Morand and Jordan Maher, played on the Acadie-Bathurst Titan last year where they won the Memorial Cup. Russell said it was important to bring in some guys with that experience, who also offer skill, character and leadership.

The newest trade addition is Ostap Safin, 19. He played last season for the Saint John Sea Dogs and scored 58 points, fourth among rookies in the league.

Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press More

Story Continues