Rankin County sheriff Immunity
Sheriff Brian Bailey will go to court over allegations of his involvement with the "goon squad"
A three-year-old boy has been found dead in a Mississauga creek a day after he was reported missing, Peel police say.The body of boy, named Zaid, was found in the water at about 5:40 p.m. on Friday.Zaid was last seen in Erindale Park at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday. He was in the popular park with his parents when he wandered off, police said. Police described him on Thursday as "vulnerable" and possibly non-verbal."They were enjoying their time in the park and this is the end result," he said.Polic
Maria Gomez-Perez disappeared from Georgia in May and was found with 31-year-old Antonio Agustin in a different state on July 25
Gage Mason pleaded guilty to all counts and 'aggravating factors' against him on June 5, according to the Fresno County district attorney's office.
The murder of Andy Foster in his home in Gateshead was one of a series of ammonia attacks designed to enforce a gang’s drugs trade, a judge said.
Years after two Ontario police officers got into a violent altercation in broad daylight that ended in one shooting the other 10 times, both have walked away with no convictions. Det.-Sgt. Shane Donovan, who was with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), was acquitted this spring of perjury — the last charge linked to the six-year saga with Const. Nathan Parker that involved multiple police agencies, investigations and trials."The law is quite clear," Justice Joseph Nadel told a Hamilton c
Victim Brian Darby, 60, had enjoyed a night out with friends when he was mown down on a footpath.
Sgt Richard Heard faces three charges of rape and three of voyeurism against a female police officer.
Alex Alexidze's sophisticated government fraud scheme fell apart in January 2023 when he walked out of the Riverbend Co-op in Outlook, Sask., with $300 worth of stolen groceries.That misstep would eventually lead to the Russian national being convicted of defrauding the Saskatchewan government of more than $150,000.The Co-op's manager confronted Alexidze, who claimed he lived close by and had the receipt at home. The manager didn't force the issue, instead taking down the licence from the Ford E
Toronto police have identified two people killed in a shooting in Scarborough early Wednesday morning. In a news release Thursday, police said they responded to a shooting call near Ellesmere Road and Midland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds.A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Wednesday. A woman was taken to hospital where she later died, they said.The victims are Braydon McCann, 22, of Toronto, and Sarah Prehay, 23, of Toronto, the news release
Anthony Stocks was trying to silence the brother of a girl he had been sexually abusing.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a longtime leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of another infamous cartel leader, were arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas on Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault.An Ontario megachurch has been forced to pause programming as its insurer won't renew abuse liability insurance in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against a former pastor.In a statement on its website, The Meeting House said it was unable to secure parts of the insurance coverage it needs to continue normal operations beyond June 30. Specifically, it said it has been unable to find options for abuse liability or employment practices
Jesus Monroy, 20, was charged with murder, felony murder, feticide and aggravated assault in relation to the homicide of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Mia Campos, 16
City officials in Toronto have reversed course on a controversial decision to remove the name of a prominent early 20th century Toronto businessman from a historic home, in light of new information brought forward by his descendants.City council voted in April to remove Robert Stapleton Caldecott's name from his former home's heritage designation on the grounds that he held restrictive — some said racist — views on immigration.But earlier this week, council voted to restore his name after Caldec
Gabriella Dixon, 18, disappeared in October 2023
From their small communities in Mi'kma'ki, to the bright lights of a national pageant stage, these three Mi'kmaw women are vying to be crowned the first-ever Miss Indigenous Canada.Twenty-six Indigenous women from communities across Canada have been selected from more than 700 applicants to compete in this pageant in the Haudenosaunee territory of Six Nations, Ont.Miss Indigenous Canada isn't a traditional beauty pageant — the focus is more on internal characteristics. Contestants are judged on
An Iranian-born Norwegian man convicted of murder and terrorism over a deadly shooting rampage at an Oslo gay bar in 2022 has appealed his case, a lawyer for the victims said on Thursday. An Oslo court this month convicted Zaniar Matapour, 45, described by police as a radicalised Islamist with a history of mental illness, of murder and terrorism over the shooting during Oslo's annual Pride celebrations. "My clients are disappointed because they would hope to get closure of the legal aspect of the case," Hege Salomonsen, a lawyer for the victims, told Reuters on Thursday.
A 3D reconstruction based on an Associated Press analysis of more than a dozen videos and photos from the scene of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump shows how close the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to get close to the stage where the former president spoke.
Adrian Jerry Gonzalez was 15 when he lured 8-year-old Madyson "Maddy" Middleton into his parent’s apartment, then killed her in 2015
During his first two months as a volunteer chaplain with Windsor, Ont., police, Hassan Rkie was accused of trying to get a victim to drop domestic violence charges in an ongoing case and has since been charged with obstruction, CBC News has learned.The 47-year-old was quietly charged in February. The Windsor Police Service didn't release the information publicly, though it often does when arrests are made.According to documents filed in the Ontario Court of Justice, it's alleged Rkie "did intent