Rankin County warns of scam

Latest Stories
- People
Inside Case of Woman Who Killed Stepdad After Finding Nude Photos of Herself: 'Violating, Gut-Wrenching Feeling'
Jade Janks was convicted of the 2020 murder of Thomas Merriman
- People
Bodycam Shows Bizarre Post-Arrest Behavior of Teen Who Killed Boyfriend by Intentionally Driving 100 mph into Wall
Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, of Ohio, was convicted in 2023 of killing her boyfriend and a friend after crashing into a car
- BuzzFeed
Former Inmates Are Sharing Things About Prison That Most People Don’t Know, And I’m Shocked I Didn’t Know Any Of This
"Don't ask, don't tell. The guy running around talking about how he's in for 'a body' is a liar. He's definitely a deflecting sex offender."
- CBC
Violent offender arrested after violating conditions of probation order
A man with a history of violence who was recently released from jail has been taken back into police custody after failing to comply with a probation order. Marcel Hank Charlette, 52, was released Tuesday from Headingley Correctional Centre after serving a sentence for breaching multiple conditions of a prior release, police said in a previous news release.Charlette is considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexual or violent manner against all people and has a manslaughter conviction in the dea
- PA Media: UK News
Schoolgirl took overdose after making sexual assault allegation, inquest hears
Semina Halliwell, who was 12, died on June 12 2021, three days after she took her mother’s prescription medicine.
- BBC
A murder that shook British India and toppled a king
A businessman was shot dead in India 100 years ago. Then, a sensational tale unfolded.
- People
Bald Puppy Found Covered with Writing at Homeless Encampment Starts 'Journey to Recovery' with New Family
Hungry Tailz Rescue, a nonprofit animal rescue organization in Stockton, Calif., brought Naya to the vet and connected her with a foster family
- People
Housekeeper Facing Charges for Allegedly Assaulting 83-Year-Old Employer Who Denied Her a $500 Christmas Bonus
Heather Nelson, 29, faces charges of robbery, forgery and aggravated battery following the Christmas Eve incident in Florida
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s Ex-Con Lawyer Green With Envy Over Hush Money Ruling
President-elect Donald Trump’s former lawyer was so taken aback by the “unconditional discharge” ruling in his former boss’ hush money trial that he turned to ChatGPT for legal help. Speaking with MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes on Friday night, Michael Cohen told the show’s host that he’d been unable to recall anyone else in history who’d ever been found so guilty, and yet faced so few consequences for their actions. Last year, Trump was convicted on 34 charges related to his efforts to cover u
- People
1-Year-Old Baby and 10-Year-Old Boy Among 3 People Killed in Home Massacre: 'A Horrible Tragedy'
The victims were found "stabbed to death" by police at a residence in Louisiana on Jan. 9
- BBC
Dalit woman in India alleges rape by 64 men over five years
Police say that the woman was alleged sexually abused and gangraped when she was a minor.
- The Canadian Press
Woman killed by husband in Mahone Bay, N.S., described as well-loved, funny
HALIFAX — Family members of a 60-year-old Nova Scotia woman killed by her partner say she was an "effortlessly funny" person who could also be lovingly honest and direct.
- The Canadian Press
In the news today: Field narrows among big-name Liberal leader hopefuls
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
- People
Family of Suspect in Massacre that Killed Baby, 10-Year-Old Wanted Him Committed to Hospital the Day Before
Suspect Ryant Jones faces first-degree murder charges in Louisiana.
- People
Woman Says She Was Drugged, Raped by Diddy When She Was Teen Babysitter: Complaint
The unnamed plaintiff claims she was offered a drink that made her feel "groggy" before the alleged assault in New York City
- The Independent
Jan 6 rioter Pamela Hemphill says she will refuse Trump’s pardon
Reformed ‘MAGA Granny’, who spent 60 days in jail for her role in the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol, has since washed her hands of the president-elect’s movement, calling it a ‘cult’
- CBC
Man charged in P.E.I. 'grandparent scam' case facing more charges in N.B.
A Chilean man accused of defrauding Islanders in a so-called "grandparent scam" is facing nearly a dozen more charges in New Brunswick.Luis Luciano David Cortez has been in jail since August on five charges of fraud. Now, he is facing another 10 fraud-related charges that have been transferred from Campbellton and one additional charge from Miramichi, N.B.Provincial court Judge Jeff Lantz confirmed Monday that those charges have been transferred to P.E.I.Cortez's lawyer, Marc-Antoine Rock, appea
- The Canadian Press
Toronto police launch investigation team to tackle violence in the tow truck industry
TORONTO — Toronto police are launching an initiative to address a rise in violent criminal activity in the tow truck industry, saying they believe it is linked to seven out of the 10 shootings the city has seen so far this year.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Revealing The Stories They've Heard From Undercover Cops, And It's Wilder Than The Movies
"His guys set up a sting to bust some drug suppliers who turned out to be local police setting up their own sting. They figured it out when they tried to bust each other."
- CBC
Teen testifies he tried to steer friend away from fatal confrontation outside Halifax mall
A close friend of Ahmad Al Marrach testified Monday he tried to discourage the 16-year-old boy from participating in a prearranged fight outside a Halifax shopping mall that led to his death last spring.Al Marrach was stabbed in a parking garage at the Halifax Shopping Centre early on the evening of April 22, 2024. He died later in hospital.Four teenagers — three boys and one girl — were each originally charged with second-degree murder. Two have since pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of mans