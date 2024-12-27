Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, without power most of Christmas Day

Residents in several parts of Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, spent nearly all of Christmas Day without power.

Snow and freezing rain caused power outages throughout the community after ice built up on the power lines, according to the hamlet's mayor.

Mayor Harry Towtongie says the weather changed quickly on Christmas.

"Warm weather, freezing rain, snowing, wind ... everything didn't add up that day and kind of messed the wiring up for the power lines for the community," Towtongie said.

"We had a bit of a panic there for a while but we got through it and everybody helped each other out and we found the right people to do the repairs on it and we're so thankful for that."

Rankin Inlet Mayor Harry Towtongie says ice build up on the power lines caused the power to go out for most of the day on Christmas. (Selma Eccles/CBC)

Four linesmen who live in Rankin Inlet were out of town at the time to deal with a power outage in another community. The winds were also so high that a Qulliq Energy Corporation crew couldn't land, he said. Local radio was out too.

A local retired linesman, Albert Netser, managed to bring the power back, Towtongie said.

John Kabvitok said his power went out at 5 a.m. on Christmas morning.

"We never cooked. We had to light our qulliq because it was getting too cold," Kabvitok said in Inuktitut.

Some services and activities also had to be cancelled because of the outage.

The Christmas church service and skating for families at the Agnico Eagle arena were among those affected.

Power was fully restored by midday on Boxing Day.

"It is what it is, that's what we usually say," Towtongie said.

"We're glad we got our power back now and I hope it doesn't happen again for a while."