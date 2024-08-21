Ranking the 12 best A24 films in honor of the studio's 12th birthday

Independent film studio A24 celebrated its 12th birthday this week after its founding on Aug. 20, 2012.

The studio has built a sterling reputation since it started distributing films and has essentially garnered an ecosystem of its own among film fans. The A24 brand is basically as strong as its distributed filmography.

As we put out the party streamers and light the birthday candles for the beloved film studio, let's rank the best 12 films (at least to us) that A24 has released in the past 12 years.

Some NSFW language in the videos to follow.

12. Waves

11. You Hurt My Feelings

10. The Farewell

9. The End of the Tour

8. A Ghost Story

7. Good Time

6. Lady Bird

5. The Florida Project

4. Beau is Afraid

3. Spring Breakers

2. Red Rocket

1. Uncut Gems

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Ranking the 12 best A24 films in honor of the studio's 12th birthday