Ranking reveals best American athlete of 2018

Take a bow, Mookie Betts – and then another, and another.

As if his World Series ring and American League Most Valuable Player trophy weren't enough, a ranking by FiveThirtyEight has named the Boston Red Sox right fielder the best athlete of 2018 across the NBA, MLB and NFL.





Betts' success is largely summed up by the 10.6 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) that he posted, just outdueling Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout. The young superstar became only the fifth player since 2000 to crack 10 WAR in one season.

Also among the top players of the year were National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Houston Rockets guard James Harden – twice.

Check out the full ranking below, and head over to FiveThirtyEight for more in-depth analysis on each athlete.