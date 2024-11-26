Ransomware attack on Blue Yonder hits Starbucks, affecting ability to track workers' hours

Fernando Cervantes Jr., USA TODAY
·1 min read

A hack on a third-party software provider is affecting Starbucks' ability to track baristas’ hours and manage their pay, the company said Monday.

Blue Yonder, a major software supply-chain company, has been hit by a ransomware attack that was announced by the company Nov. 21. Blue Yonder said in a release it experienced “disruptions to its managed services hosted environment.”

The ransomware attack has been affecting companies other than Starbucks, as two major grocery chains in the U.K. also dealt with outages over the weekend, CNN reported. The stores, Morrisons and Sainsbury, dealt with the immediate effects of the Blue Yonder outage, impacting supply chains to those stores.

Although the outage began to affect Starbucks on Monday, a spokesperson for the coffee chain told USA TODAY that the outage is not impacting the ability of stores to serve their customers as normal.

Starbucks also said that it has provided stores with guidance on how to deal with the outage manually.

Who does Blue Yonder serve?

Arizona-based Blue Yonder serves a number of companies around the world, including some of the biggest grocery chains in the U.S.

Albertsons, the parent company for Safeway and Jewel-Osco, uses Blue Yonder, as does Kroger, who also owns Ralph's and Fred Meyer. Procter & Gamble and Anheuser-Busch also use or have used Blue Yonder products, according to the company's website.

Albertsons, Kroger, Procter & Gamble and Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond for a request for comment from USA TODAY on any potential problems with Blue Yonder services following the ransomware attack.

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Blue Yonder ransomware attack affects Starbucks tracking barista hours

