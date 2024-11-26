Ransomware attack on software supplier disrupts operations for Starbucks and other retailers

WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A ransomware attack that hit a major software provider last week caused disruptions for a handful of companies over recent days, from Starbucks to U.K. grocery giant Morrisons.

Blue Yonder, which provides supply chain technology to a range of brands worldwide, said that it experienced disruptions to services it manages for customers on Thursday, which the third-party software supplier determined to be "the result of a ransomware incident.”

Some systems went offline, impacting clients using Blue Yonder's software. A spokesperson for Starbucks, for example, said that the chain's ability to manage barista schedules and track hours was disrupted — meaning store leaders across North America are currently being instructed to use manual workarounds.

Starbucks maintained that the outage is not impacting how customers are served and that ensuring workers get paid for all hours worked is a top priority. While the company continues to work towards full recovery, the spokesperson added that Starbucks was able to process payroll again as of Tuesday morning.

Two of the U.K.'s biggest grocers, Morrisons and Sainsbury's, were also affected — with both telling CNN over the weekend that they had turned to contingency plans to keep operations flowing. A spokesperson for Morrisons confirmed to The Associated Press that the outage “impacted our warehouse management systems for fresh and produce” and that it was continuing to operate on back up systems Tuesday.

Sainsbury's, meanwhile, said Tuesday that its service was restored.

Blue Yonder declined to disclose how many of its customers were impacted by the hack. In a statement sent to the AP, a spokesperson maintained that it had notified “relevant customers” and would continue to communicate as needed.

The spokesperson also maintained that recovery efforts were still underway — noting that Blue Yonder "has been working diligently together with external cybersecurity firms to make progress,” including the implementation of several defensive and forensic protocols.

Blue Yonder's website touts an extensive global roster of customers — including Gap, Ford and Walgreens. Walgreens and Gap were not impacted following the ransomware attack, spokespeople for the companies said. Ford shared that it was investigating whether the incident affected its operations earlier this week, but had no further updates when reached Tuesday.

Blue Yonder, based in Arizona, is a subsidiary of Japan’s Panasonic Corp. Panasonic acquired the supply chain software firm in September 2021.

Latest Stories

  • Canadians with low income upset over Trudeau's holiday tax breaks

    The Trudeau Liberals are touting their recent tax breaks set to roll out ahead of the holiday season.&nbsp;People who made less than $150,000 last year will receive a bonus cheque for $250 in the mail. There is also a "holiday" tax break on some grocery items, beer and wine, and christmas trees. But seniors who earned little to no income, and people who are unable to work, are not included, despite being among those greatest in need. Touria Izri reports.

  • Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Fisker, Jeep among 305,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 305,996 vehicles. This includes vehicles from Stellantis, Fisker, Honda, Kia, and Hyundai.

  • Canada Post says progress 'limited' at negotiating table as strike continues

    The nation-wide strike of 55,000 Canada Post workers has now entered its second week. With one month to go until Christmas, e-commerce experts tell Global News many items may not reach their final destination until after December 25, even if the labour disruption is resolved immediately. By all accounts, both the Crown corporation and the union remain far from reaching a deal and the federal government has given no indication it plans to force an end to the strike. Anne Gaviola has more on what some view as a ‘point of no return.’

  • Trump's sharp tariff hikes could speed up China's shift to new markets and offshore factories

    YIWU, China (AP) — Visitors who bought fridge magnets at Times Square or other tourist hotspots around New York in recent years most likely were purchasing the work of Du Jing or one of her fellow exporters in a small Chinese city that supplies the U.S. and the world with tons of small commodities.

  • The Secret Metal That Helped Win WWII is Back, And Prices Are Soaring

    Antimony, a vital yet little-known metal, is poised to become crucial in global military and energy industries, as tensions rise, and supply tightens.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (KO): A Dividend Powerhouse with Consistent Growth and Strong Cash Flow

    We recently published a list of 8 Best Beverage Dividend Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stands against best beverage stocks that pay dividends. Retail sales rebounded significantly in October as the economy remained stable and consumers overcame […]

  • Court docs show what sparked Competition Bureau probe into Leon's, The Brick

    TORONTO — Court documents are offering a window into the Competition Bureau's investigation into Leon’s Furniture Ltd. and its subsidiary The Brick Warehouse LP.

  • The Psychology of Retirement Income: From Saving to Spending

    The narrative of a miserly, Scrooge-like figure hoarding his wealth for years instead of enjoying his retirement might seem unbelievable—but unfortunately, it isn’t relegated only to fiction. It’s a cold reality for many retirees.

  • Global assemblers may lose US$20 billion a year in China as EVs outsell oil guzzlers: UBS

    Foreign carmakers are at risk of losing up to US$20 billion in profit annually in China, amid intensified competition with domestic producers and a rapid market shift toward electric cars and smarter vehicles, UBS Investment Bank says. Paul Gong, the head of China automotive research at UBS, said diminished demand for foreign brands will lead to an overcapacity of 10 million vehicles. "We think foreign automakers need to re-evaluate and adjust their strategies [in China]," he said at a seminar i

  • Keira Knightley says choosing to have children meant she had to take a 'major step back' in her career

    The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star also said she doesn't want to be in another franchise again: "The hours are insane."

  • Thailand, the ‘Detroit of Southeast Asia’, is at the forefront of China’s battle for the global auto market

    China has invested at least $1.4 billion in the nearby country’s auto plants.

  • Ye accused of 'pornographic' choking on La Roux music video set by model in lawsuit

    Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is being accused in a new lawsuit of choking a model on a music video set in 2010.

  • Judge hears closing arguments on whether Google's advertising tech constitutes a monopoly

    Google, already facing a possible breakup of the company over its ubiquitous search engine, is fighting to beat back another attack by the U.S. Department of Justice alleging monopolistic conduct, this time over technology that puts online advertising in front of consumers. The Justice Department and Google made closing arguments Monday in a trial alleging Google's advertising technology constitutes an illegal monopoly. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, will decide the case and is expected to issue a written ruling by the end of the year.

  • Driving a car in New Brunswick is about to cost more

    Several major automobile insurance companies are seeking approval to raise premiums they charge drivers in New Brunswick by 10 per cent or more. But deals are still possible for those who shop around.

  • European Union launches WTO case against Chinese tariffs on brandy exports

    The European Union has launched a World Trade Organization case against Chinese tariffs on the bloc's exports of brandy in the latest gambit in an increasingly tense trade dispute. Last month, China's Ministry of Commerce announced it would start collecting provisional anti-dumping duties ranging from 30.6 per cent to 39 per cent on liquors, mainly on cognac shipments from France. The move was broadly seen as retaliation against the European Commission's anti-subsidy investigation and subsequent

  • Big Salary, Small Retirement Savings? Why High Earners Need a Wake-Up Call

    Higher-income households are more likely to overestimate their retirement readiness, according to a new analysis from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. The findings underscore the importance of proper retirement planning, even for the wealthy. While 28% of … Continue reading → The post Attention High Earners: You're Not Taking Retirement Seriously Enough appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rivian Wins Preliminary Approval for $6.6 Billion US Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. won preliminary approval for a $6.6 billion federal loan that would support the construction of an electric-vehicle factory the company put off building earlier this year to save money.Most Read from BloombergNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldNYC's Underground Steam System May Be Key to a Greener FutureIn Italy’s Motor City, Car-Free Options Are GrowingN

  • PE Firm Cornell Says Dividend Didn’t Bankrupt Instant Pot Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Cornell Capital LLC is disputing a lawsuit that accuses the private equity firm of helping drive its former portfolio company Instant Brands into bankruptcy.Most Read from BloombergNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldNYC's Underground Steam System May Be Key to a Greener FutureNYC Gets Historic Push for 80,000 Homes With $5 Billion PledgeA $345 million dividend and other transac

  • Intel rises 2% on report of $8 billion Chips Act grant

    Investing.com -- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares rose 2% in premarket trading Monday following a CNBC report that the chipmaker was nearing a deal with the U.S. Commerce Department for a nearly $8 billion grant under the Chips Act, according to sources familiar with the matter.

  • AI Boom Propels a Wild-West-Era Texas Landowner to 230% Stock Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas land company founded during the Wild West era more than a century ago is becoming an unlikely beneficiary of market euphoria over artificial intelligence.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Underground Steam System May Be Key to a Greener FutureIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasNYC Gets Historic Push for 80,000 Homes With $5 Billion PledgeNYC Mayor Adams Names Jessica Tisch